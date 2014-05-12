Snapshot of accidental celebrity

ARE you meeting Ms Coddington?," asks the maître d’ of Café Un Deux Trois, the regular Manhattan dining establishment of American Vogue’s creative director, Grace Coddington.

"Yes," I respond.

"Oh, come with me," he says with great concern, and leads me to a round corner booth. "This is her table," he says confidingly. It is probably the nicest, most sheltered spot in the restaurant.

Coddington, 73, became an accidental celebrity in 2009 thanks to RJ Cutler’s film The September Issue, which was nominally about the making of the September 2007 edition of American Vogue but turned out to be a portrait of the complicated alliance between the analytic and creative sides of the business, as embodied respectively by editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Coddington.

Now Coddington gets recognised at least once a day when she is on the way to the subway from her home in Chelsea, where she lives with her partner, hairstylist Didier Malige, and their two cats, to her office on Times Square. After sliding into the booth, she says with a laugh: "People come up to me and say, ‘Oh, I love you!’ It’s kind of wonderful; it really cheers you up if you are having a bad day. Or even a good day."

Coddington’s bright red hair is pulled up on one side in a barrette, two diamond studs are in her ears, and some dark red lipstick has partly migrated to her teeth; otherwise, her face seems bare. In the world of street style and cosmetic surgery, she is notable for opting out, which has had the effect of making her even more noticeable. She was recently asked to curate an auction of photographs and art.

Along with speaking her mind, Coddington also spends a lot of time disparaging herself. "Just because I am recognised does not mean I am important." When the subject of her memoir (just nominated for an audio book award for best narration by the author) comes up, she says: "I’m sure it won’t win; I was so bad. When I read, I stutter and stammer. I listened to a bit and was embarrassed for myself." She adds: "I like to think I am a very minimal person but I am so not; my apartment is terribly cluttered."

This might seem disingenuous from someone whom Wintour called a "legend" with "the best eye in the business" — and whose narrative imagination changed how we think of fashion pictures, pushing them towards the realm of storytelling. Yet it’s not. Coddington was born on the Welsh island of Anglesey (her parents were hoteliers) and lived there until moving to London at 18. I think her self-deprecation is, in part, the natural flag-planting of a British woman who has existed in US culture for 27 years. It culminates when I ask Coddington how she ended up with her signature look of dark trousers and white shirt, and she announces: "I got fat."

She is not what most people would call fat but, as Coddington says, "my idea of skinny and the general public’s idea of skinny is probably slightly different".

I ask how she feels about the current discussion over whether the fashion world promotes unrealistic body images. "That’s a very big can of worms," she says. "We (Vogue) simply don’t shoot very skinny girls. But, to a certain extent, youth and skinny go hand in hand — I was pretty skinny when I was 16. And the constant demand for more, with more shows and more models, means that the supply of girls necessarily goes past maybe what one would want.

"One of the things I have learnt since the movie is that I have to be very careful about what I say, because it all rebounds on Vogue," she says. "Maybe I should not have said that." Still, she did say it. At a certain point, one is old enough, and well-known enough, to speak one’s mind with (relative) impunity. Fame and experience have a certain insulating effect.

In any case, when Coddington wants to do one of her "side projects" such as an auction, she clears them with her boss. "It’s very modern to multitask," she says.

"But I always complain about other people doing it and say, ‘Why can’t they do just one thing? Why does everyone have to do 10 things?’ And now I am doing it."

As part of Coddington’s own multitasking for the auction, she agreed to let the auction organisation approach the photographers and artists of her choice (or their estates), including many of her long-time collaborators such as Bruce Weber, Steven Meisel, and Herb Ritts, for their contributions. "It was a mistake," she says, "because they left the photo choice up to the photographer or their estate, and I had very specific pictures in mind. There are a lot of male nudes, which I did not want." Putting the auction together was much more complicated than she expected. "I thought everyone would want to sell any picture I picked and make some money, but that has not been the case at all."

I ask why that is.

"Well, everyone always thinks their newer work is better, and they don’t want to show their old work," she says.

Thinking of such classic Coddington shoots as the Russian model Natalia Vodianova, cast as Alice in Wonderland (2003) in tiny sets built for the purpose, or Kate Moss and P Diddy playing a celebrity couple in furs and sequins (1999), I ask what won’t she shoot. "Clothes that are badly made. I refuse. What I really admire is when something is beautifully made."

She generally does not shoot celebrities and rarely works on Vogue covers, which are celebrity-focused. "I’d rather use models," she says. "The clothes look better, because they are made for them. And you can ask them to do things you might not ask a celebrity to do."

A recent exception, however, was Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — a celebrity cover for the April issue that Coddington not only styled but helped to instigate. "There was a wedding story to be done," she explains. "And Anna probably had them in mind, because she had been seeing a lot of Kanye, so she said, ‘Maybe we should shoot it on lookalikes.’ And I thought, ‘Why not just do it on the real thing? This is Vogue.’ And I do think Kim Kardashian represents this moment in our culture. I’m fascinated by her, in the same way I’m fascinated by the people I see on the street or the subway."

Coddington asked five designers to make bespoke outfits for an unnamed couple, and "they did. I thought they would guess immediately when I sent the measurements but they didn’t. It wasn’t until the fitting they knew, and it still somehow stayed a secret."

As for the experience itself, "it was fun. (Kim) is very professional. And the baby (the couple’s daughter, North) is very well-behaved. We did millions of pictures and she did not cry once. I got quite upset we did not have the baby on the cover. I knew going in it would be controversial — I got an envelope from Texas, with the cover ripped up into little pieces inside — but the designers all sent me flowers, so I guess they were happy."

I ask if she would ever abandon her day job. "I never thought I would still be doing this at this age," she says. "I’ve been saying, ‘I’m going to leave tomorrow’ for the last 10 years. I could say I was going to leave when Condé Nast moves into our new place (near Ground Zero) but now we are moving in November, so that probably won’t happen. It’s what I do, what I know best.

"It does get more difficult. My energy level is not the same, and I find the clothes harder to work with. They don’t inspire me as much. There’s about five designers whose work I still find super-exciting, but if they go, I’ll certainly go. I’ll be gone, anyway, by the time fashion goes digital."

What does Coddington, who has a cellphone but doesn’t use e-mail or computers, think about the print-digital divide?

"That’s one of those questions I’ll get in trouble about no matter what I say. I should just shut up now."