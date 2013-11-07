Honeyman’s panto delights all ages

THERE is nothing wishy-washy about this year’s pantomime, Aladdin, the 25th written and directed by Janice Honeyman.

Well, there is Aladdin’s brother, Wishee-Washee Wussy Wimp, known in Jozi as Bongi Mthombeni, who puts as much into this lesser role as he did into being leading man a few years earlier, but the show is a riot from start to finish.

It’s full of the required clangers, audience participation, jokes, innuendo, satire, twits, heroes and slapstick humour.

Yes, a few holds are barred — this is family fare — but Honeyman has again delivered an excellent year-end rollick that elicits as many gasps as it does laughs. I took a seven-year-old. She announced it, "the best, ever," but seven-year-olds are given to superlative. (Not that that is out of place in the pantomime arena.)

Aladdin (Christopher Jaftha) this year appears to live somewhere between Cyrildene and Waterkloof Air Force Base, keeping an eye on his chinas, and his would-be main squeeze, Princess Chop Suzy (Stefania du Toit).

But then Chop Suzy disappears. The princess and her best friend (no, not a diamond, those come later), Rubirosa (Pulane Rampoana), in some complicated deal, end up slaves to a magic ring that falls into Aladdin’s hands in another complicated deal involving the evil Agge-Nee-A Abanazar (Jeremy Mansfield).

The rest, as they say, is "Aladdin".

I take my paddy hat off to Honeyman. She’s stuck to classic pantomime’s winning formula and for a long, long time.

It must be hard, sometimes, not to yen for something different. Of course, politics moves so swiftly in South Africa that each year, even month, she has new material to use. It’s a credit to the crew that they incorporate up-to-date satire in the dialogue.

The political humour often skates on thin eish, making some heads in the audience shake, and causing sucked-in breath.

Satire should sting those that spark it. This year the Guptas and "Zumerati" came in for a drubbing that elicited some of the biggest laughs from a very giggly audience.

Aladdin is exactly the extravaganza Johannesburg audiences have come to expect from Honeyman, with flashing costumes, sparking lights and bright props and scenery, the technics of which continue to intrigue, or call up laughs.

Musical director Roelof Colyn’s score is spot on, including Dame Winnie’s "I’m a washing mum" to President Jacob Zuma’s ’mshini wam theme tune. (Winnie runs a Chinese laundry with her two sons.)

Just as effervescent were performances from the lamp’s Genie Jabulani Joller (Timothy Moloi), Chop Suey’s dad, Emperor Wun Tun Tum (Weslee Swain Lauder), Wishy-Washee’s livin’ doll Neon-Dimple Dot.Com (Dionne Song) and — a real stand-out — Dame Winnie Wotalotigot (Darron Araujo).

I felt Mansfield’s Abanazar could have been more animated — he didn’t even look horrified at having his "botty" spanked by the Emperor’s guards, but was told, smartly, by my daughter that he was "just fine" and "baddies don’t move a lot".

The audience loved him, and he came in for enthusiastic applause. His evil minions were excellent.

Honeyman is already working on next year’s Peter Pan, with Craig Urbani as Captain Hook and Mthombeni back, this time as Smee. We can’t wait.

The show runs for nine weeks, seven days a week, to December 29, at the Joburg Theatre Complex’s The Mandela.