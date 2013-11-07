FILM: The Butler; Thor: The Dark World

THE BUTLER is loosely based on the life of Eugene Allan, who served in the White House for decades, renamed Cecil Gaines. Excellently portrayed by Forest Whitaker, his story is intercut with the history of the civil rights movement.

It would appear that, 60 years after Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, circumstances in the Deep South had hardly changed and, as a child, Cecil witnesses a white overseer kill a labourer on a cotton plantation, a cruel act that led to the guilt-ridden owner (Vanessa Redgrave) seeing to it that the boy gets a rudimentary education.

The adult Cecil impresses a member of the president’s staff and he is given a job as a butler, his first encounter being with Dwight Eisenhower (Robin Williams), then agonising over the question of whether or not to send in troops to enforce desegregation on racists aggressively opposed to the Supreme Court’s ruling that separate but equal facilities are unconstitutional.

The scene sets the pattern of the film as successive chief executives grapple with the increasing demands for equality, while Cecil, following instructions given him early on, remains impassive and unwilling to commit himself to a personal opinion, even when asked.

Cecil’s obsequiousness is regarded as undignified subservience by Louis (David Oyelowo), his elder son, and the rift between them widens as the young firebrand is radicalised by black activists’ growing anger at the lack of political and social progress.

Just as Louis is seen at major events — from sit-ins at food counters to the assassination of Dr Martin Luther King Jnr — so, too, does Cecil witness each president’s reaction to racial politics as father and son trace parallel historic paths reminiscent of Woody Allen’s ubiquitous Zelig.

Cecil is as devoted to his job as he is to its restrictions and his attitude has domestic repercussions that cause Gloria (Oprah Winfrey), his wife, to turn to alcohol and an over-friendly neighbour (Terrence Howard) for consolation.

There is, however, one subject on which Cecil is prepared to speak his mind: he complains a couple of times that the black staff is paid less than white co-workers, but there is a strict division between their respective duties, making it difficult to compare pay scales, although his serving mates (Cuba Gooding, Lenny Kravitz) might disagree.

Danny Strong’s script mixes humour and pathos effectively and the actors clearly enjoy their cameos, some of which can be described as novelty casting, as is the case with Mariah Carey, as Cecil’s mother; or Jane Fonda, who was a thorn in a few presidents’ sides, portraying Nancy Reagan, the ultimate pushy First Lady loyal to her husband, especially when he refused to impose sanctions on apartheid South Africa.

This is an entertaining romp through the African-American experience from quasi-slavery to Barack Obama, with the added benefit of a rich blend of domestic, familial and national crises.

Films derived from Marvel Comics and their superheroes are not meant to be emotionally moving, thought-provoking or relevant to the human condition; instead, they offer violence, spectacular effects and, rarely, an intentional laugh or two.

THOR: THE DARK WORLD certainly maintains the tradition established by Iron Man, X-Men, and Spider-Man but Thor is the only one based, albeit inaccurately, on an existing story, with the writers taking elements of Nordic legends and projecting them into a sort of contemporary reality.

Thus, we get Odin (Anthony Hopkins), the one-eyed ruler of the gods, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the ambitious shape-shifter, the hammer-wielding Thor (Chris Hemsworth), rumoured to be Odin’s son and heir, and Jane (Natalie Portman), the earthbound astrophysicist smitten by Thor on his first visit here.

The gods and their enemies await the Convergence of the Nine Realms and the wrath of Malekith (Christopher Eccleston), the result of which is the inevitable battle between good and evil.

While the myth is treated with latitude, the climactic action is set in Greenwich (why not Hammersmith?), where Christopher Wren’s buildings get a mean time and the longitude is zero.

The script contains more wit than is usual in bombastic extravaganzas but the movie is designed to appeal more to teenage boys than to scholars of early Scandinavian deism.