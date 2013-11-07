Enigmatic visage as way to face down challenges of the portrait

RICHARD Curtis is at it again — making sensible people like me gush and cry as he affirms those "extraordinary ordinary" things we want to believe are at the core of the human experience: love, sex, honesty, friendship, family and occasional sombre confrontations with mortality.

The writer-director of Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill and Love Actually has a new movie out. About Time manages to turn a silly premise (an awkward young man learns that he can time-travel) into an understated, bittersweet but cheerful tale about growing up and growing old. It is quintessentially "English", with the requisite quirky characters, self-deprecating dialogue and an American actress in a leading role.

It is easy to dismiss About Time as the almost inevitable consequence of a saccharine film-making formula. But it can also be viewed as the most direct manifestation of a significant existential query that is implicit (and, in plot terms, sometimes explicit) in much of Curtis’s oeuvre. It asks the question, "What if…?" and considers its corollaries. Curtis explores, within the safe boundaries of comedy, how a life — a person — may be viewed, represented or interpreted differently to change the experience or the "meaning" of that life.

This is the prerogative of storytellers; one of the basic premises of narrative is the depiction of events over time. That’s all very well for screenwriters, playwrights and novelists, or even for musicians and choreographers, but where does it leave visual artists?

More specifically, consider the challenge facing the portrait artist, who must try to capture the complexity of any given subject by portraying him or her from a single perspective at a particular moment in time.

The artist must take full advantage of the ambiguities of facial expression, gesture and posture. Light or shade, a palette of colours and the use of objects in the background or foreground, can provide further clues, but the risk is that they can become overly symbolic. Most portraitists prefer to grant their subjects an enigmatic quality.

Each of these strategies is on display for visitors to the SPI National Portrait Award exhibition (at the University of Johannesburg Art Gallery, until November 13). More than 1,200 artists entered the competition and the judges faced a mammoth task in selecting 40 works for the current exhibition.

Heather Gourlay-Conyngham’s A Young Man, the eventual winner of the award, is a nude portrait that demonstrates both technical skill and a pleasing ambiguity in its approach. The subject is simultaneously vulnerable and physically impressive, pensive yet confident. A Young Man, like some of the other portraits — notably the large-canvas examples of Angela Banks’s Professor Brown and Annette Pretorius’s Niece — can be located within the realist, monoperspectival tradition of portraiture.

Others, such as Pippa Lea Pennington’s Sara Doing Her Make-Up and Nicholas Allen’s Ms Tshegofatso Phage Seated — the latter modelled on Ingres’ 1856 work, Madame Moitessier — insert mirrors into the frame of the painting to provide multiple simultaneous "views" of the same subject. In Khaya Witbooi’s My Mirror, My Wall, the artist stares out at us as if from a pre-existing portrait, his "mirror" adorned and surrounded by torn clippings from Drum magazine.

Some artists eschew the single portrait, painting their subjects as collectives: Eugene Wicht’s Brown Identity comments on the racial heterogeneity of so-called "coloured" or "black" ethnicities, while Heidi Fourie’s The Genealogist and Lauren Palte’s 1925-2013 are comprised of various anonymous faces from the past.

Two portraits of famous South Africans make use of mixed media. Eleanor Turvey’s collage of Desmond Tutu and Tamlin Blake’s newspaper tapestry of Mamphela Ramphele suggest something of the constructed nature of their iconic subjects — their faces, like their identities, are composites of all the images we have already seen of them. But this fragmentary effect can equally be applied to everyday citizens, like Claude Chandler’s Vuyo, whose blurred likeness emerges from the overlapping letters of his name.