DANCE: Preview of Ndihambile by Sibikwa Arts Dance Company

THE twinkling in Sbo Ndaba’s eyes tells a story long before she opens her mouth to speak about her latest choreographic project: "I’m in such a good place; I’m loving the process and feel like I’m really stretching the dancers, giving them something to work with."

Ndaba is guest choreographer for Sibikwa Arts Dance Company’s season at the Soweto Theatre this weekend. Her work, The Journey, features alongside two pieces by Yuhl Headman, current co-ordinating manager and resident choreographer. The programme, called Ndihambile, literally means "the journeys that we take."

Ndaba is no stranger to travels herself: born in KwaMashu, Durban, she was a founding member of Phenduka Dance Theatre and then moved to Cape Town to train with Alfred Hinkel at Jazzart Dance Theatre. She has travelled abroad performing and choreographing in various works and has become a master choreographer for opera in South Africa. She has worked on The Mandela Trilogy, Cape Town Opera’s (CTO) Lost in the Stars and her choreography for Porgy and Bess, also for CTO, has seen her travelling widely with the cast all over Europe.

She commutes between Joburg and Cape Town, taking on projects as they come up. In January 2014, she heads out again with Porgy and Bess to France, and later in the year will begin work on another Mandela opera. Having never worked with Sibikwa before, she jumped at the opportunity. Her piece is about how we touch each other’s lives as we continually embark on voyages: "There’s no angst," she says, "I wanted to depict this theme dramatically and powerfully; it’s all in the movement."

Headman’s Kwantaba (Internal Findings) tackles the controversial and difficult theme of circumcision rituals and rites of passage that young isiXhosa boys are obliged to take. He questions whether these rituals really prepare these boys for being responsible men.

The third piece, Ndihambile, by Headman takes the audience on an internal journey — the one we all take to really find ourselves at certain moments in our lives.

Headman, born in KwaLanga, Cape Town, is a product of the University of Cape Town School of Dance and has spent time with PJ Sabbagha’s Forgotten Angle Theatre Collaborative, has appeared in work with Moving Into Dance Mophatong and has toured with various productions. He joined Sibikwa in 2011.

Sibikwa Arts Centre in Benoni on the East Rand, prides itself in delivering a holistic approach to training and performance. The dance company was established in 2008 with a grant from Rand Merchant Bank and has cultivated an aesthetic with a strong Butoh influence. This has been as a result of several collaborations with Butoh-trained artists over the years. As well as hosting two dance festivals each year, the company performs at festivals and venues and is strongly committed to working in schools to teach the new curriculum to arts and culture teachers.

The company consists of Thapelo Kotlolo, Thuso Lobeko, Nosifiso Motaung, Ayanda Ndlovu and Headman.

• Ndihambile is on November 8 at 8pm and November 9 at 3pm and 8pm at the Soweto Theatre. www.sibikwa.co.za