JAZZ: The interesting career of Cuban trumpeter Arturo Sandoval

CUBAN trumpeter Arturo Sandoval was born 64 years ago today. Sandoval’s career is interesting for a number of reasons: he is a master of high-speed fingering who never allows technical brilliance to obscure the music. For South Africans, he presents an object lesson in achieving commercial success while constantly referencing the national character of his sound.

Sandoval admired (and later worked with) the late Dizzy Gillespie, and his most recent album Dear Diz (Concord), which won the 2012 Latin Grammy, presents a tribute to the music of his hero.

It’s not the first time Sandoval has done this.

The 1992 I Remember Clifford was a tribute to another trumpet hero, Clifford Brown. But whereas that album occasionally sounded like an — admittedly exhilarating — youthful project to out-speed the master, Dear Diz has much more restraint, both in the playing and in the role Sandoval takes in proceedings.

With more than a score of co-players, the album gives Sandoval the chance to acknowledge and to explore the big-band styles of the bebop era (Gillespie’s classic 1957 Newport band) and Cuban jazz.

The arrangements are complex and smart, particularly the opener, Be-Bop, which also uses Gillespie’s recorded words. There are sharp, witty solos from others (vibraphonist Gary Burton on Salt Peanuts; saxophonist Bob Mintzer; and clarinettist Eddie Daniels) and Sandoval displays wit as well as Latin fire on his solos in Chano Pozo’s Tin Tin Deo and Gillespie’s own Fiesta Mojo. His honeyed version of Con Alma avoids saccharine (something the trumpeter does not always successfully do; witness his cloyingly sentimental 2010 release, A Time For Love) and conveys only affectionate respect. Definitely an album worth owning.

...

The coming weekend in Johannesburg is crowded with quality jazz

Friday, November 8, offers the biggest traffic jam. At the Joburg Theatre from 7.30pm, an interesting pairing sees guitarist Bheki Khoza and singer Mbuso Khoza on the same stage. It won’t, however, be an evening of folk music. The vocalist sets his reinterpretations of traditional material into a contemporary jazz frame (for which he won a Metro-FM award in 2012); the guitarist is an accomplished and awarded jazz improviser, as well as a scholar of the maskandi tradition. Add to the mix Sama-nominated jazz vocalist Lindiwe Maxolo and the event could be the most intriguing of the weekend. Details from 0861-670 670.

There will be tough competition, however. On the same evening, the Market Theatre in Newtown opens its Live@themarket November music season at 8pm with a concert pairing vocalists Sibongile Khumalo and Ringo Madlingozi. Again, both are artists who draw on traditional vocal styles — Khumalo from isiZulu tradition; Madlingozi from isiXhosa — and meld these with musical ideas from modern popular and improvising genres. Bookings and details of the full season from the theatre at www.marketheatre.co.za

Meanwhile, the Pretoria State Theatre Jazz and African Music Nights series for November opens at 7.30pm with saxophonist Steve Dyer. Bookings from Computicket; details from the theatre on 012-392-4000 or www.statetheatre.co.za

Both Maxolo and Mbuso Khoza face busy weekends. Mbuso Khoza joins Sibongile Khumalo for two more Live@themarket concerts on Saturday November 9 and Sunday November 10, both also at 8pm. Maxolo, meanwhile, takes on a completely different musical character for her Saturday appearance at the Carnival City Mardi Gras venue. She appears there from 8pm as part of the group Barcode, who play original material and updated versions of South African standards with an unusual line-up including two violinists. Tickets at the door.

Finally, on Sunday November 10 and Monday 11 from 6.30pm, the Lucky Bean in Melville presents Cape Town-based composer/ guitarist Derek Gripper. Gripper has had a distinguished career; his recent work has involved transcribing and adapting Malian kora music for guitar. The project has produced one album, One Night On Earth, that has been highly praised internationally and led to an engagement alongside John Williams next year. Bookings (including meal) are required for this small restaurant venue; information from 011-482-5572.