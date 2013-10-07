CRUCIAL CD COLLECTION: Bob Dylan

I AM prepared, generously giving him the benefit of the doubt, to accept that, when Greil Marcus opened his infamous Rolling Stone review of Bob Dylan’s original Self Portrait with "What is this s**t?", his question was not so much "What is this rubbish?" as "Well, let’s see what we have from the gloriously unpredictable Dylan this time."

Even so, no amount of critical revisionism and hindsight explanation will convince me that Self Portrait is even a good record, although it may never have been, as some of the criticism of the time suggested, a total wash-out.

Nevertheless, as the fourth CD in the deluxe version of Another Self Portrait, the recently released 10th in Bob Dylan’s official Bootleg Series, attests, several of the tracks remain comprehensive clunkers, unredeemed even by the now remastered version of the original record that comprises that disc.





Among the many mysterious side roads and inexplicable detours of Dylan’s career, few — despite theories that this was his attempt to get people to leave him alone, or a way to get back at manager Albert Grossman, who was getting more than his share of the songwriting royalties — have been as puzzling as his decision to record, and then release, songs as unsuited to him as — just to pick out and pick on a few — Blue Moon, Let It Be Me and The Boxer, where he seems to fancy himself as both Simon and Garfunkel.

When people point out that this is Bob’s pre-1967 voice dueting with his post-1967 one, I can’t help wondering why they think that’s a good thing.

So, when it was announced that the next set in the Bootleg Series would mainly consist of out-takes from Self Portrait, apprehension easily matched enthusiasm. That response was, happily, wrong.

Dylan has an irritating habit of leaving terrific material off whichever album he’s working on, sometimes in favour of a fair amount of why did he bother.

On the evidence of the first two discs here, he really outdid himself this time, even taking into account that this was always going to be an album of covers.

That he had previously retreated to the bosom of traditional folk and blues music at a time of apparent crisis is evident from any number of as yet officially unreleased Basement Tapes recordings, and he would do so again on two early 1990s albums, Good as I Been to You and World Gone Wrong, that drew a line under an especially patchy period and seemed to galvanise the artist into a late career spurt that has turned into a marathon that shows no obvious sign of ending.

In 1970, he went into the studio with roots-music ace David Bromberg on acoustic guitar and trusted collaborator Al Kooper on piano, and they ran through relaxed and rough-hewn versions of some old folk and blues favourites, some of which would make it onto Self Portrait, though usually with all the soul and most of the heart overdubbed and produced out of them. Others didn’t get onto the album at all, although it’s hard to find a single track there that did that you’d still want to hear in preference to what’s on this set. In addition, there are early versions of some Dylan originals that ended up on New Morning, most interesting among which, perhaps, are that album’s title track with a horn section, Sign On The Window with an orchestra, and Time Passes Slowly’s nod to Joe Cocker’s recent Woodstock performance.

Dylan wasn’t at Woodstock, of course. He went, with The Band, to the Isle of Wight Festival instead, and the third disc demonstrates, for the first time officially, just how good they were. So I reckon the deluxe version is the one to get.