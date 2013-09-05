Who cares about not really caring?

WHO cares about Syria? I don’t mean that rhetorically. It’s a useful question to ask if you want to understand the geopolitics of our particular historical moment. US President Barack Obama asking Congress for permission to launch a missile strike; David Cameron failing to get support from his parliament; Europe endorsing the prospect of an attack; the likelihood of Russia and China blocking the United Nations Security Council resolutions; Iranian bravado; Israeli skittishness. These are all predictable outcomes of global dynamics and domestic machinations.

On another level, the question tests the limits of our empathy. We tut-tut at the use of chemical weapons, wring our hands at the rising body count, shake our heads at the tyranny of Bashar al-Assad. But can we really, honestly claim that we are emotionally connected to the suffering of the Syrian people? That we can even imagine them as individuals, rather than simply as simulacra we might see on TV screens?

President Jacob Zuma, decrying military intervention in a country already "bombed to ashes", wants us to believe he cares about Syria — and Egypt. Spokesmen across the ruling alliance want us to believe they care, indeed, that they have the right to care, because South Africa holds some kind of moral high ground in international diplomacy.

The South African government believes so strongly in the autonomy of African nations — here it may be worth noting that Syria is not actually part of our continent — that it will meddle only if mineral concessions are at stake, such as in the Central African Republic. It will not, however, interfere with Robert Mugabe’s attempts to suck everything he can out of Zimbabwe’s resources at the expense of his compatriots.

You can tell I get more upset about violent oppression in Zimbabwe than I do about Syria. Why is that? Is it because the Gukurahundi and Operation Murambatsvina and continuing Zanu (PF) abuses are somehow worse than Assad’s attacks on his own population? Surely not. It must simply be, then, that Zimbabwe is closer to home.

What about within our own borders? We are shocked by Marikana, we are worried about the government trying to control the media landscape, we are outraged at corruption and wasteful expenditure. But do the comfortable and protected classes really care about those who are the direct victims of the state’s incompetence or, worse, its malice? How long can the haves sustain concern for the have-nots?

Perhaps it’s not surprising I found myself asking, "Who cares about Syrians?" as I walked through Senzo Shabangu’s Obsession (David Krut Projects, 140 Jan Smuts Ave, Parkwood, until October 1). It’s the same question, ultimately, as "Who cares about poor and marginalised South Africans?" Clearly, Shabangu does.

The drypoint Inequality Between Rich and Poor — which could be a subtitle for the exhibition — shows a Big Man, seated as if on a throne, held up by five naked figures who emerge from the shabby infrastructure of a semi-urban settlement. The man looks vaguely similar to our president (like his counterpart in Sins Of Our Leaders). In other works, parents carry broods of children on their backs and cities on their heads: the Union Buildings and the Voortrekker Monument are prominent. The disenfranchised, it seems, must bear the load not only of past but also of present injustice.

Shabangu employs other symbols of wealth and power that hover above poverty and impotence: the Hillbrow Tower, for example, in Check Mate. It’s not just the government or corporations that are fingered. Robed academics, priests and judges, too, have something to answer for — as do journalists and their satellites, broadcasting scenes of exploitation and protest.

The artist, who depicts himself as a graduate (in Uvuthiwe, he is cooking in a pot; he has come of age but is also ready to be consumed), is not beyond complicity.

Presiding over all this are ambiguous divinities, who could be either benevolent or indifferent observers of human folly. Do they care about South Africans, or Syrians for that matter? It is unclear.