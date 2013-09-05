DANCE: South African Mzansi Ballet’s Cinderella and Celebration 5

THE soon-to-be-rebranded South African Mzansi Ballet (SAMB) has chosen to celebrate spring with two seasons running concurrently in September: Cinderella opens on September 13 and features new choreography by Iain Macdonald, while Celebration 5 has three performances (September 20, 21 and 28) and will showcase the company in a more contemporary guise.

CEO Dirk Badenhorst says: "The recent International Ballet Gala proved that audiences want to see classical ballet.

"Our new Cinderella features original choreography by Iain to music by Johann Strauss and with Andrew Botha’s re-imagined sets.

"Add to that our guest artist, Jin Ho Won from South Korea, sharing the title role with our own wonderful ballerinas (Burnise Silvius, Shannon Glover and Lindé Wessels), and we will make magic."

Cinderella’s two Ugly Sisters will be danced alternately by Luis de Castro, Chase Bosch, Javier Monier, Carlos Santos, Keke Chele and Randol Figueredo, while the romantic Prince will be danced by Jonathan Rodrigues, Michael Revie and Ramiro Samón.

SAMB has also been busy behind the scenes partnering with Marie Claire in a design competition where students were invited to design a ball gown for Cinderella. The winning gown, designed by Cape Town’s Naazneen Kagee, will be worn in the ballet.

There will also be an extension of Badenhorst’s initiative to provide a platform for youth dance companies to perform during intervals. The Just Dance! competition will take place during Cinderella where dance groups who have auditioned will battle for various prizes. Badenhorst explains that "this opens it up to all dance styles and makes the theatre and the ballet more accessible; we are trying to find our own South African stories in small choreographies".

Celebration 5 is also designed to galvanise and inspire our professional artists and choreographers in a varied and exciting programme. Kitty Phetla, who has displayed a strong choreographic voice, along with Shannon Glover, will both premiere new works while ex-Johannesburg dancer, Belinda Nusser, has created The Deep and Lovely Quiet with the company.

Nusser, who has been based in Europe for some years, spent a few weeks working with 11 dancers on the piece, which explores loneliness and social interactions.

A major coup is the collaboration between SAMB and the Cartagena-based dance company El Colegio del Cuerpo. The trip has been made possible with assistance from the Colombian Embassy in South Africa. Director and co-founder, Alvaro Restrepo, brings God-by-the-Sea, which will be performed by dancers from both companies, while the second work, Romanian Dances to music by Bela Bartok, will be performed by the Colombians.

Badenhorst sees this visit as a further strengthening of SAMB’s ties with the international dance community and "an opportunity for our dancers to learn a lot from Restrepo who works on a conceptual level."

Two classical pas de deux conclude the programme — Flower Festival at Genzano, which hasn’t been performed here for many years, and the pas de deux from Act One of Le Corsaire.

• Cinderella runs from September 13-29 at the Joburg Theatre; Celebration 5 is on at the Joburg Theatre on September 20, 21 and 28 and in Cape Town at the Joseph Stone auditorium in Athlone on September 24 and 25. www.samzansiballet.com