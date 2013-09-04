JAZZ: Arts Alive season upon us

HERALDED by Jazz on the Lake last Sunday, the Arts Alive season is upon us again: almost two weeks of Johannesburg cultural festival, and 21 years old this year. Somewhat misleadingly, much of this year’s publicity lists featured artists from the past two decades. In fact, in recent years the festival has been a diminished event: cut from its original month and transformed into an umbrella brand, piggybacking on a range of independently conceived events, such as the India-South Africa Shared History season.

What has been most diminished is intelligent overall curation. Early Arts Alive festivals were thematic, featuring a linked, coherent cluster of entertainment, exhibitions, round-table talks and more. While a cash-strapped metro may lack funds for a full month of events; a uniquely Joburg-themed niche festival might make more sense — and impact for the brand — than the present rather incoherent patchwork of discourses.

This year sees one themed concert. On Saturday at 8pm in Mary Fitzgerald Square, South Meets South brings together South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela, Brazilian multi-instrumentalist Egberto Gismonti, Indian classical violinist Dr L Subramaniam, and US jazz pianist and longtime Masekela collaborator Larry Willis; tickets from Computicket. There will undoubtedly be magnificent playing from all.

Arts Alive deserves credit for offering a unique opportunity to hear these jazz titans for one R250 ticket. But what, beyond that, will "South Meets South" mean? In a context of linked events — an exhibition on Indian violin traditions; a round-table talk where music figures from the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) discuss cultural-industries co-operation; art from Brazil — the theme means something. Without those, it’s just another one-off "summit". In Johannesburg’s present sparse live jazz scene, that could be enough. But the festival vision of 20 years ago might well have seen different possibilities in it.

South Meets South is only one of multiple music events next week. On Thursday, the South African Tattoo begins a four-day season at Montecasino. It features the Grammy-nominated Taiwanese Hsieh Ten-drum Percussion Arts Group among other percussion ensembles; details at www.satattoo.co.za.

On the same evening, a multimedia exhibition showcasing German modern popular music styles opens at Museum Africa in Newtown at 6pm. Transport is available from the Goethe Institute in Parktown at 5.40pm; details and bookings from Marta Reiss at Praktikant-Sprache@johannesburg.goethe.org. Saturday is crammed with events in both Joburg and Cape Town. In the Mother City, guitarist Vuma Levin and his European jazz ensemble plays The Crypt at St George’s Cathedral, while US-based South African jazz singer Nicky Schrire launches her new album, Time & Space, at the Mahogany Room, with a group including Dutch piano guest Mike del Ferro from 8pm.

Pianist Kyle Shepherd’s group plays the UCT College of Music in Rondebosch from 8pm (072 351-5204 info@kyleshepherd.co.za). This is Shepherd’s last local concert before he leaves for the Paris Autumn Festival, where he will launch his specially commissioned Xamissa Project, featuring a full set of tuned Goema drums.

Finally, for Capetonians who like to mix jazz, jazzing and nostalgia, the Old Mutual Presentation Rooms on Jan Smuts Drive in Cape Town’s Pinelands hosts a reunion concert for Airborne from 6pm. Airborne was formed in 1984, and became one of the city’s most popular dance bands; details at airborneexperience.com

In Joburg on Friday, Catz Pyjamas in Melville hosts a concert from the Yonela Mnana, Funky Jazz Trio & Blind DJ Rocking Afro-Jazz & RootZ from 8pm; details from Kgomotso on 079 482-2051.

On Saturday, the rebranded Soweto National Marimba Festival (now part of Arts Alive) runs from 8.30am-6pm at the Morris Isaacson School in Soweto; www.mef.org.za or call Hilde Gordon on 082 896-7189.

On Sunday multi-instrumentalist Stompie Selibe presents an indigenous jazz recital at the Spaza Art Gallery, 19 Wilhelmina Street in Troyeville from 10pm.

The event includes lunch; bookings and information from 082 494-3275.

Finally, on Monday, the Sufi Gospel Project presents a concert at the Wits Theatre in Braamfontein from 7.30pm; sharedhistory.co.in, bookings at Computicket.