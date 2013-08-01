FILM: Killing Them Softly; Pacific Rim; Babalas; Dark Skies

ANDREW Dominik’s KILLING THEM SOFTLY marks the welcome return of the tough, terse gangster movie, replete with cynical, hard-boiled dialogue, sudden bursts of action and unsavoury individuals.

Dominik’s script is an adaptation of Cogan’s Trade, by George V Higgins, a leading crime novelist who died in 1999. This version is set in 2008 at the time of the financial meltdown and the election of Barack Obama, two transformative events that have little direct effect on the criminal classes yet set the tone for this story of greed and retribution.

The first act sees Markie (Ray Liotta) decide to organise the armed robbery of his own illegal poker game; word gets out that it was an inside job so the blame for any subsequent raid would surely be placed at his door. At least, that is the thought behind Johnny (Vincent Curatola) hiring two lowlifes — despite their unreliability and incompetence.

The unwritten laws of the underworld do not take kindly to such blatant displays of unethical behaviour and enforcers are called in to restore order and discipline. One of these is the enigmatic Jackie Cogan (Brad Pitt) who, in turn, employs Mickey (the late James Gandolfini), a hit man, and who has to report progress to a nameless intermediary.

The mood throughout is dark and ominous, the violence brutal, the language blue and the acting spot-on. The characters are venal and, mostly, unsympathetic, the sole exception being Gandolfini and then only because he looks ill and was heading for a fatal heart attack a few months after filming was completed.

...

THIS week’s blockbuster is PACIFIC RIM, the ultimate creature feature filled with spectacular computer-generated action and not much else.

The menace comes from the sea, where an underwater breach has released monsters big enough to destroy entire cities built on the ocean’s edges. Earth’s response has consisted of creating machines as big as the enemies they have to face; each gigantic device requires a crew of two whose movements and thought processes have to be synchronised so various weapons can be deployed.

This strategy has not been particularly successful as the things keep rising from the deep and a united world is almost ready to surrender to a greater power but Stacker (Idris Elba), the commander of the counterforces, wants another chance to prove his mechanical devices can do the job.

Guillermo del Toro has an enviable horror-picture record but his script and characters are dull, with the former featuring Stacker delivering the equivalent of King Henry V’s "once more unto the breach" rallying cry and the latter offering a couple of scientists babbling incomprehensible theories on new tactics. However, Ron Perlman is on hand to enliven proceedings as Hannibal, a dealer in body parts from defeated creatures.

The otherwise humourless Pacific Rim offers compensation with titanic battles but the interludes between them are bound to disappoint even hardcore action junkies.

...

IF THE producers of BABALAS had stuck with the idea of using the trio from the isolated garage in the popular Castrol ads of days gone by, they might have made a uniquely South African film; instead, they took the lazy way out by moving from what was organic and original to a lame copy of the Hangover movies, even in the name.

The promise of the first third of the film is stifled when Boet (Ian Roberts) and Swaer (Norman Anstey) get drunk, misbehave and jeopardise the career and plans of Mia (Tammy-Anne Fortuin), who has to get them, sober and clean, to a live TV show.

It is a great pity the initial concept was abandoned because Fortuin has talent that deserves a better showcase than this overcautious imitation.

...

DARK SKIES is one of those horror or science-fiction pictures that use an alien invasion as a metaphor for perceived threats to the US. Paranoid right-wingers will find comfort in seeing their worst fears given credence when a family encounters events so inexplicable they confound the resident nutcase (JK Simmons), a self-proclaimed paranormal expert, who offers no advice, only warnings.

The peril used to be communists, now it is immigrants, and the menace is implied to bolster the conviction held by sections of the US public that their freedom is endangered by "un-American" influences.