FILM: An audience with the Queen and/or Helen Mirren

TICKETS for THE AUDIENCE sold out very quickly and the lucky patrons are in for a treat as Helen Mirren, repeating her Oscar-winning portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, once again depicts Her Majesty, this time over the six decades of her reign.

Apparently, every possible Tuesday afternoon, the queen grants an audience to the sitting prime minister. These tea-time chats are private and both parties are enjoined to respect the protocol that forbids any disclosure of the topics discussed.

Peter Morgan, who also wrote The Queen, is not similarly restrained, leaving him free to imagine the royal conversations with most of the usual subjects, beginning with Winston Churchill (Edward Fox) shortly after Elizabeth ascended the throne. Then only in her 20s, she graciously declined to be intimidated by the old warrior and, as the years passed, he confidence grew to the point where she could confront even the formidable Margaret Thatcher (Haydn Gwynne) and put her in her place.

The other prime ministers seen include Anthony Eden, who gets a polite dressing-down for the disastrous invasion of Suez and the hidden collusion behind it; John Major (Paul Ritter); Gordon Brown (Nathaniel Parker); and David Cameron (Rufus Wright), the present incumbent, who bores her with his views on recent events.

There are a few minor exceptions — Edward Heath, Harold Macmillan, and Alec Douglas-Home — who are mentioned but not seen, but the most notable omission is Tony Blair, given the case Morgan made in The Queen, for Blair having persuaded Elizabeth to show compassion after the death of the popular Princess Diana, her ex-daughter-in-law, thereby saving the monarchy from accusations of failing her grieving nation. With that precedent, one would have thought that Blair would make an appearance of some kind and not been merely criticised for his and his wife’s dress sense.

Inasmuch as the queen is allowed a favourite, it would seem that Harold Wilson (Richard McCabe) came closest to testing her constitution-imposed political impartiality, her warmth towards him — complete with pipe and raincoat — culminating in an honour previously granted only to Churchill.

Mirren offers a remarkable performance that requires her to present likenesses of Elizabeth at different ages in changing circumstances and evolving fashions while not forgetting her beloved Corgis.

Clothes and hairstyles are relatively easy to emulate but Mirren goes beyond mere imitation as she alters her voice and bearing to project convincing impressions of a recognisable figure who, as woman and sovereign, has had to adapt to events, be they private or public, while maintaining the arcane traditions that might, at times, been at odds with any personal feelings she is permitted to show.

The Audience is not a film in the strictest sense of the word. It is, rather, a recording of a stage play, so there are few camera movements and no special effects apart from a break or two to allow Mirren the chance to accomplish costume changes that seem to be too rapid to have been achieved in real time in a theatre.

• The Audience will be screen in selected cinemas on August 2, 3, 7 and 8.