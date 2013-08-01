50 shades of grey, rhubarb-rubarb, etc.

WHITHER the English language? Wither? Whether? Whiter? What is certain is that English is not going to wither, and it is not becoming whiter, not as it keeps on growing into the world’s lingua franca, to be challenged only perhaps by Mandarin Chinese.

What is not certain at all, is how we are going to spell — how we are going to handle the whims (wims? vims?) of all its multiple users.

But the internet will save us, says renowned Welsh linguist David Crystal, who entertained crowds at the recent Hay-on-Wye Literary Festival with some rhubarb about, well, the word "rhubarb".

Crystal revealed a frivolous-sounding pet project of his for the past decade: to track the various spellings of rhubarb. Now, the web has turned the vegetable (but used most often as a fruit) equated with rubbish talk into quite a serious indicator of what is in store for the linguistic police of the future. Crystal contends that not many issues are left to sort out when it comes to the grammar of English, with its 3,000-4,000 possible constructions. But its spellings remain a major bone of contention, demonstrated best when his book, Spell it Out, beat Fifty Shades of Grey on Amazon after he had presented a radio show on it.

For a long time, he said, his only recommendation on writing such a book would have been, "Don’t". For several centuries, the common prescription for spelling was rote learning, and devising rules, but rote learning kills and spelling rules never work. But it wasn’t always like that. Like Welsh today, the first recorded English was very phonetic, because the Anglo-Saxon monks in the sixth and seventh centuries simply took down words as they heard them. But it started to get "messed up" when the first invaders came, in what Crystal calls "waves of novelty", hard to resist by an often marginal people wanting to catch up.

William the Conqueror’s French scribes imported many "Ps and Qs"; "Cwen" was frenchified into a more dandyish "queen", when you bought something you could boast with a "receipt" as proof, and "mys" became "mice". William Caxton’s Flemish typesetters riddled the first printed English books with ghost letters, because they had no idea how to spell the local language, and so used the spellings of the Dutch they used across the Channel.

When the Flemish got pushed out, a "ghirl", I am glad to say, became a "girl" again. But "ghost" remained, because by then several print translations of the Bible had taken up "Holy Ghost" as a small gesture to the invisible world. A few generations of all this, though, produced great confusion, and words such as "night" ended up with 30 different spellings.

By the 16th century, it was a national issue, and the first era of spelling reform began. But no two reformers ever agree, says Crystal, and so, at the first attempt, 20 sets of proposals for rules were produced. Exasperated, the language politicians decided English should fall back on Latin — and so we use "debt" rather than "det", from Latin’s "debitum".

In the 18th century, it was decided to "find one person who knows". Samuel Johnson compiled the first "really powerful" dictionary in 1755. Many followed Lord Chesterfield’s lead, when he wrote: "I will treat Johnson as my Pope when it comes to spelling." But eventually he had just too many idiosyncratic rules, such as that no word can end in "c", as in "music". His papacy was eventually abandoned, along with the idea that any one person could know the whole of the English language.

Since about 1800, a further level of complication was added, when English went truly global. The US saw it as a mark of its young independence to develop its own spelling and grammar. The first compiler of American English, Noah Webster was the only successful reformer English has had, says Crystal.

American English steadily changed standard "English" and the rest of the English-speaking world, which grew steadily until today’s 2-billion strong. On its long march to world dominance, English sucked in words like a vacuum cleaner everywhere it went, for example "trek" from Afrikaans (as Crystal noted), "because of the kind of language it is or the kind of people who speak it". Until the early 19th century, all new words were anglicised. The German "nudels" became "noodles", but later the original languages’ spellings were retained, with the rise of nationalism across Europe. "Strudel" stayed "strudel" out of respect for German identity.

"But you ain’t seen nothing yet," says Crystal — enter the internet. And surprisingly, its biggest contribution is not text message lingo. According to the latest research, abbreviations make up only about 10% of SMSs and are on the way out. One young participant in a London survey told Crystal: "I stopped abbreviating when I realised my parents had started."

The big change is that, for the first time, one can write "nakedly", without putting your words through a filtering process. No editor of any sort is looking over your shoulder. But you will be told off or even worse, ignored if you spell so bizarrely that people can’t understand you. So, paradoxically, internet users are conservative; even children are, once they have learnt to spell.

When Google came along 10 years ago, Crystal began noting the number of hits for the different spellings of "rhubarb". The one with the "h" had about a million; "rubarb" did not show any on his screen. That grew to a few hundred a year, then a few thousand until today it has reached five figures. Rhubarb, the usage of which grew as well, of course, still wins by a factor of 50, but in 50 years’ time, the two might level out at a more palatable 50/50, until eventually "rubarb" wins, is Crystal’s suggestion, although he does not want to take sides.

So the internet is destined to be good for spelling: "The internet will help us get rid of letters we instinctively feel should not be there."

A similar project with "poppadoms" goes back to the 1960s, and points the other way — it has left Crystal with about 30 possible spellings, all correct depending on where in the world you use them.

And the constantly evolving internet leaves linguists with other challenges, such as the rise of branded names and concepts. Often these are used not so much as products of creativity, but for the users to avoid being sued, Crystal observes. He ran out of time, but one can fill in the spaces: contemporary marketing developments such as corporate identity enhancement, or brand languages, are likewise creating new avenues for English usage — and controversies that will always also include spellings.

Of course, search engine optimisation — or whatever it will turn into in the future — will ensure that the correct spelling will be a constant source of anxiety. And so learning to spell will always be a key requirement for success in the knowledge economy, no matter how technologically advanced we may become in the future.