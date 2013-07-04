FILM: Killer Joe; Die Laaste Tango

WILLIAM Friedkin, whose lurid KILLER JOE is about to be unleashed on an unsuspecting public, has a career going back more than 40 years, during which only The Exorcist and The French Connection stand out. Both of these highlights favoured sensation over substance and the same can be said for the new offering, a gory display of gratuitous violence, nudity and depravity.

Set in Dallas, the movie features Matthew McConaughey as Joe Cooper, a detective who moonlights as a paid assassin. He is approached by Chris Smith (Emile Hirsch) who, with the approval of his kith and kin, wants the ex-wife of Ansel (Thomas Haden Church), his father, killed.

Apparently, the poor woman has an insurance policy whose proceeds, or his share of it, would pay his debt to the local drug lord.

The Smith clan lives in a trailer, has no money and few expectations. Ansel and his present wife, Sharla, have jobs but not the sort or cash Joe demands as a deposit, so he proposes that Chris’s sister, Dottie, be given to him as a retainer.

This sordid tale of greed takes a few unexpected turns, with a few sights not usually seen in mainstream cinema, but Friedkin certainly knows how to utilise Caleb Deschanel’s crisp, moody camera work, backed by sharp editing, and Tracy Letts’s dialogue.

However, this twisted exercise would not be worth watching, or even watchable, without McConaughey whose Joe is a hypnotic blend of manners and menace, persuasion and perversion, and charm and chilliness, making his soulless cop the personification of moral corruption, one who neither suffers fools, such as his impecunious clients, gladly nor forgives those who underestimate his ability to see through a scheme whose planners thought, or hoped, that he would abet them before making his own inquiries.

Friedkin set out to shock and he has certainly succeeded, albeit ignobly. Clever yet crude, Killer Joe does for fried chicken what Last Tango in Paris did for butter; however, it would be a mistake to write it off as mere tasteless sensationalism, although those of faint hearts or with low thresholds of tolerance are bound to disagree.

...

THE mention of Last Tango in Paris leads to DIE LAASTE TANGO which, despite its title, is neither set in Parys nor has anything in common with the Marlon Brando film.

Instead, it is written and directed by Deon Meyer, one of the best and most popular local writers of crime fiction, whose compelling plots are full of incidents that reflect the conditions governing and influencing policing in South Africa.

In this instance, Hercules van Wyk (Louw Venter) is a stressed cop who, having at last caught Basson (Stian Bam), a serial killer with at least nine female victims to his name, vents his anger and frustration by beating the suspect senseless. Col Hoffman (Ilse Oppelt), Van Wyk’s superior, realises that producing a recipient of police brutality in court will invalidate the state’s case, delays proceedings until the wounds have healed. Meanwhile, she sends Van Wyk to Loxton, a small Karoo town, to investigate a disappearance and, more important, to give him a chance to calm down far from the pressures of the big city.

Van Wyk is restless and bored; he befriends Capt Duvenhage (Marius Weyers), Loxton’s station commander, and, through him, meets Ella (Antoinette Louw), a free-spirited photographer with a passion for the tango. Back in Cape Town, Basson has appointed Kevin King (Rob van Vuuren), a lawyer who is a disgrace to his profession, who, seizing on irrefutable evidence of serious injuries suffered by his client, is amoral enough to manipulate the justice system and its loopholes to Basson’s advantage.

The plot is not quite up to Meyer’s usual high standard, presumably because he is more adept at giving his characters depth that can be described in words as opposed to relying on cinema shorthand to inform and involve an audience.

Not that the main centres of attention are too complex — in fact, most are familiar constructs. It is more a problem of their numbers and the need to keep cutting from one unfolding circumstance to another. The result is that the intended tension is dissipated just when it ought to be building towards an all-revealing, gratifying climax.

Nevertheless, this is a promising, worthy effort from an author whose international renown could lead to a second career as a film maker.