JAZZ: Wawela Awards recognises SA’s composers

WITH the announcement of the Wawela Awards winners last weekend, the South African Music Rights Organisation has placed a welcome spotlight on composition and composers.

The Wawela Awards are new this year, designed, the organisation says, to "give credit to local music creators who have achieved excellence in their craft across various platforms, including composing for film, radio and TV". There were accolades for soundtracks (including music for TV advertisements), for the successful export of composed music, and more.

Some of the winners’ names were best known to other industry insiders; others — Lira, Phillip Miller, Johnny Clegg, Trevor Jones, JB Arthur — have wider fame.

It was especially gratifying to see a lifetime achiever award for jazz singer Dorothy Masuka. Although Masuka has been composing original music since her youth — it was her own teenage compositions, Dr Malan and Lumumba, that got her exiled — she is still too often treated only as a singer, an interpreter, when she is in fact also a formidable creator.

But while the Wawela Awards are a real start, they only begin to address the yawning gulf in South Africa’s creative industries landscape, where recognition and support for composers should be.

For those who write music, there are workshops (for example, under the Cape Goema Orchestra, the New Music SA Growing Composers project, and the composers’ symposiums hosted by the Nirox Foundation). If the winner is already a composer, the Standard Bank Young Artist Award offers support to create and present new music. The MIAGI Festival and the Johannesburg International Mozart Festival have given a platform to new compositions from, for example, Paul Hanmer and Steve Dyer. There are some other spaces — but not many.

Yet nurturing composition is vital for the health of all genres in South Africa’s music industry. Even in terms of export earnings, it is our original music that will win sales niches.

The Wawelas plug the gap in defined areas of commercial music, but either their scope needs to be grown, or other genres need to develop equivalents. Rather than perpetually sponsoring ephemeral "festivals", some commercial sponsors might consider supporting composers’ scholarships and competitions. The products of these could feed media slots, so that ClassicFM can stop recycling the still relatively modest selection of South African-composed music available on record.

While our performers are at last finding more and better platforms, composers, despite the long-overdue Wawelas, remain the industry’s neglected children.

...

JUST as Masuka is not credited often enough as a composer, so it is with guitarist Tony Cox. And if you are not in Grahamstown for the second and final weekend of the National Arts Festival, this is the week when Cox brings his International Guitar Nights Winter Season to Johannesburg, before moving on to Cape Town next week.

Born in Zimbabwe, Cox has been playing guitar and creating original music that showcases his distinctive style since long before he began formal music education at the University of Cape Town in 1973. He has 16 albums as leader or co-leader — often with Steve Newman — to his credit. Cox is hard to pigeonhole: his albums feature rollicking southern-style dance music; toe-tapping folksy jigs; passages that are pure rock ’n’ roll and others that paint the most exquisitely fragile abstract landscapes. All feature a complex imagination and demand intricate picking. On the surface, the gentle music might tempt an audience to relax; concentrated listening, however, leaves listeners awed by Cox’s virtuosity.

The International Guitar Nights aim to showcase other players who share the same qualities: original music, distinctive style and great skill. This year’s guests are Leeds-based Jon Gomm, and South African Guy Buttery (Wednesday night is their last night in Joburg) and, until Saturday, New Yorker Preston Reed and South African David Baudains. Then, the show moves to Cape Town’s Baxter Concert Hall. Both two-hander Gomm, and Reed, showcase percussive, polyphonic guitar sounds ( and ).

The Johannesburg International Guitar Nights are at the Johannesburg Theatre. Details and bookings at Computicket.