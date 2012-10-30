ON THE STAGE: Miss Julie/Fröken Julie

WHAT, exactly, distinguishes a work of art from being commendably experimental and abstract on the one hand and downright obscure and self-indulgent on the other? The obvious answer is that perception and preference are in the eye of the beholder — that one man’s art is another man’s junk, and yet another man’s kitsch.

One only has to look at how Damien Hirst’s provocative artworks are either trumpeted from the rooftops or recoiled from; the same applies to Vladimir Tretchikoff, who was reviled by the art establishment but adored by the art-buying public.

The same can be said of theatre. One can’t deny that the Swedish production of Johan August Strindberg’s seminal naturalist play, Miss Julie/Fröken Julie, on until November 1 at the Market Theatre Laboratory in Newtown, Johannesburg, is a progressive reading of a classic work that strives to challenge the audience and subvert theatrical conventions and expectations. But, at the same time, it is so avant-garde as to be alienating, and surely the aim of theatre is not to estrange but to involve and engage?

This year is the centenary of the Swedish playwright’s death, and no doubt the Scandinavian country is awash with all things Strindberg. This particular text, a one-act tragedy first performed in 1889, has probably been subject to countless interpretations in Sweden over the decades, just as Shakespeare’s plays are constantly reworked and reinvented.

But it’s not that familiar a piece in South Africa, which is one of the reasons this collaborative outing between the Market Theatre and the Stockholm Stadsteater proves far too unorthodox for the average South African theatre-goer’s palate.

It contrasts sharply with Yael Farber’s breathtaking, explosive and potentially incendiary South African adaptation of Miss Julie, reimagined as Mies Julie, which set tongues wagging at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown earlier this year.

That Baxter Theatre production was an astonishing piece of theatre that tossed South Africa’s complex race and class dynamics into the blender, to cataclysmic effect.

It’s an ominous portent of a cauldron of tensions that’s poised to boil over, and was deservedly greeted with awards and ecstatic five-star reviews during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August.

But almost scandalously, after its sold-out success in Scotland, Mies Julie’s subsequent run at the State Theatre had to be cut short due to low attendance figures. One hopes that drama audiences have not abandoned the Pretoria venue for good. Nonetheless, Mies Julie has been confirmed for the Market Theatre in January next year and one would advise rather waiting for this compelling fix of Farberised Strindberg than attempting the curious Swedish concoction currently on at the Lab.

It’s an exercise in supreme frustration to sit through actress Anna Pettersson’s monologue, straining one’s eyes to make out the tiny English subtitles on a too-small monitor — and without any hint of which of the three characters is uttering the words.

The set that greets us is whipped away once the play starts, signalling an intention to deconstruct the text, with the occasional aside or actor’s instruction thrown in. So we are left with only the black-clad actress reciting the lines, aided by audiovisual projections that are either recorded or produced by a cameraman in real time, just as the drama plays out in real time.

It’s about a young, haughty but damaged high-born woman who enters into a dangerous liaison with her father’s valet, and charts the shifts in power and sexual relations in a relationship blighted by social inequality. But this foreign production seems to trumpet style over substance, focusing too closely on method and rendering the content incidental.

Such a conceptual and oblique rendering may please theatre buffs who like to plumb their own depths of intellectual comprehension, even if it is at the expense of edification and enjoyment. But for most, such a self-consciously left-field approach doesn’t make us love theatre more.

Rather, it confounds us and makes us feel stupid. It has been said that avant-garde is simply doing the opposite of whatever is in style. Something that is iconoclastic is not necessarily good, and we shouldn’t feel pressured into showering it with praise for fear of being labelled plebeian and uncultured.