RESTAURANT REVIEW: Makaron

MAJEKA House is the exception to the rule that SA no longer excels in creating high quality restaurants in hotels or guest houses. In a quiet residential area just outside the centre of Stellenbosch, Majeka’s restaurant, Makaron, is a contemporary and striking space featuring patio tables on to a neat garden, while the interior is a modern blend of textures and surfaces. The feel is opulent but fresh with quirky porcine objets.

Makaron 26-30 Houtkapper St, Stellenbosch

Open Monday to Sunday for breakfast, lunch and dinner

(021) 880-1549

www.makaronrestaurant.co.za

On entering you walk through a wine "wall" — the cellar is a mark of wine interest carried through to the attentive service from internationally trained sommelier Josephine Gutentoft. But the sommelier presence doesn’t mean the service is stiff; on the contrary, it was efficient and friendly, much more relaxed than formal.

The kitchen is headed by Tanja Kruger whose experience includes a memorable stint at Plettenberg’s Hunter’s Country House. The menu features set prices for three, four and six courses at R295, R350 and R590, the six-courser being tasting portions. For the lighter eater or time-pressed diner, each dish is also priced separately. A supplementary menu — the Spring Special — was R195 for three courses, which strikes me as fantastic value, now that I have sampled the cuisine.

A "study of rabbit, succotash, prune purée and tomato dressing" was the first course: the rabbit was presented in various forms (pressed terrine, roast loin and a rillette-like variation) and the meat was excellent, while the textures and colours were superb, the succotash (a crunchy mix of corn and bean) offering a wonderful counterpoint. Another starter was "mushroom bolognaise, lime spaghetti, Parmesan foam and herbs" — this was also delicious, light and full of pure flavour.

Mains included lighter options such as prawns in a laksa curry sauce or line fish with tomato quinoa, but we were in a meaty mood and the "biodynamically farmed lamb, yellow carrot purée and mint sauce caviar" ably satisfied. The meat was again presented in a successful variety of styles, all rich in flavour with a lovely jus. "Oven roasted pork loin, terrine of tête de porc, turnip purée, verjuice braised cabbage and a citrus glaze" was another triumph — the loin tender, the purée the ideal partner, but the sublime terrine stole the show.

The only misstep of the day came with a dessert of tarte tatin that lacked a good pastry shell and was a rather undifferentiated lump of fruit — next time a fruit soufflé or the Valrhona fondant is in my sights.

FOR: Excellent cuisine in a modern space.

AGAINST: Rather hidden away behind a suburban wall.

RATING: Four-and-a-half stars

*JP Rossouw is editor of Rossouw’s Restaurants, the independent guide to dining in South Africa. All visits are made unannounced and are paid for. www.rossouwsrestaurants.com