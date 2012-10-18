FILM: Moonrise Kingdom; Paranormal Activity 4

MOONRISE KINGDOM is co-written and directed by Wes Anderson, a filmmaker whose movies are filled with melancholia, nostalgia, whimsy, fantasy and a skewed reality.

This, his latest attempt to blend these diverse and otherwise incompatible elements, is easily his most impressive achievement, even if it strains occasionally to juggle its moods effectively.

Set in 1965, the film concentrates on a sweetly unconventional romance between two unhappy preteens who are surrounded by uncomprehending adults bewildered by a situation beyond their control. Sam (Jared Gilman), an orphan living with foster parents who can never hope to understand him, is a scout attending a camp under the command of Ward (Edward Norton), who craves order, routine and discipline.

Suzy (Kara Hayward) and her three brothers share a home with the Bishops (Bill Murray and Frances McDormand), two lawyers whose mutual antagonism is exemplified by each addressing the other as counsellor, who have sought guidance from a manual on coping with a troubled child.

However, nothing could have prepared them for Suzy’s determination to run away with Sam, their decision having been taken when, a year earlier, they met at a performance of Benjamin Britten’s Noye’s Fludde, an opera for children based on a 15th-century telling of the Noah’s Ark story.

Britten’s music pops up again when his Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra is played in the Bishops’ house but Suzy’s parents stoutly resist being charmed or charming even though, or because, her mother is having an affair with Sharp (Bruce Willis), the local cop, who is called in after Sam steals away from his troop to keep his arranged rendezvous with Suzy after she, too, disappears.

Also summoned by the crisis is Social Services (Tilda Swinton), an officious busybody whose primary concern is Sam’s welfare now that his current foster parents want nothing to do with him.

In this amusing product of Anderson’s imagination, the runaway children are more mature than the adults, most of the latter being petty and childish, the exception being Sharp who, surprisingly considering his circumstances, takes an interest in Sam and his future.

The underage kids create their own demi-paradise free of supervision and interference but trouble, in the form of an approaching storm, is on its way, foretold by Bob Balaban, the narrator.

Terrific performances imbue the innocence of first love with a kind of magic, making this a fable that is neither quite as affected nor as contrived as it may sound or look.

...

THE Paranormal Activity series of horror pictures is probably the most profitable film franchise in terms of return (about $600m so far) on cost (at most, $50,000). The fourth movie in the series is now upon us and it sort of complements the elements and story featured in the initial trilogy.

It certainly follows the same pattern and uses the same technique, known as "found footage" — a manufactured semblance of authenticity in which cameras are set up to record unexplained, even inexplicable, supernatural phenomena.

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY 4 helps patrons catch up by opening with the snatching of a baby who, five years later, moves into a new home with his "mother", whose sudden illness results in neighbours having to take the strange boy into their house, which has cameras everywhere to capture noises and movements that are just as unsettling as they were in the previous episodes.

Some of the sinister happenings get a partial explanation that takes the already overused concept into new territory, but most of the film is singularly unconvincing even if the shocks are very effective.

...

AS WARNED last week, COPPOSITES, a local comedy based on body-swapping, is pretty awful. However, while this off-putting mess can be forgotten, it cannot be forgiven for the two equally disgraceful issues it raises.

The first is the financial backing it received from the tax-funded Department of Trade and Industry, while the second is the inclusion of a scientist obviously and insultingly modelled on Stephen Hawking, the cosmologist who suffers from a debilitating and irreversible disease.