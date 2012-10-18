DANCE: Dansbytes and the Forgotten Angle Theatre Collaborative

IT’s been a frantic few months for the Forgotten Angle Theatre Collaborative (FATC), a positive position to be in considering the dire straits dance companies across the country find themselves in.

Comfortably settled into its new home at the Con Cowan Theatre on the University of Johannesburg’s Bunting campus, the company has enjoyed performances at the Jomba! Contemporary Dance Festival in Durban with the collaborative work — Somewhere, out there, life was screaming — created with Erica Languet from Reunion Island. It also featured as part of the Drama For Life: Sex Actually Festival at Wits.

Shanell Winlock’s Be Still was part of Arts Alive and PJ Sabbagha’s One Night Stand featured at the Danse l’Afrique Danse! biennial, the major African contemporary dance festival which was part of France South Africa Season’s programme. The dancers have just returned from a tour of FATC’s landmark work, Hamlet, in Taipei City, Taiwan.

From October 25-27, FATC will host its own mini-dance festival, Dansbytes, at the Con Cowan Theatre, as part of its commitment to nurturing young professionals and producing new, original works.

Charlston van Rooyen, a Jazzart Dance Theatre graduate and former Vuyani Dance Theatre member, has made his first work for FATC called To Be Continued.

"The work is a mixture of different dance forms and styles. It speaks of time: time unlimited and time undefined … It is his story, her story, our story as dancers. The story shall continue for the old, young and generations still to come," he says. Van Rooyen has worked closely with the dancers creating material that suits their bodies, noting "most of my inspiration comes from the dancers and their unique ways of moving".

"It’s not a balloon title" is Shanell Winlock’s second work for FATC. It’s inspired by the animated movie Up: "I chose balloons like in the movie, relating it the lightness of life as well as the sense of just floating sometimes to escape the harsh realities of life. I also liked how the balloons in space gave everything a child-like sense; I’m hoping the audience will feel a sense of being transported, floating with us."

Of her process in the studio, she says: "When I start a process in the rehearsal space I usually come with some images that I would like to relate to the work. Then the process is about us working as a team to try to come up with the best possible way to relate that into movement, also being very aware of each dancer’s role in the piece."

Craig Morris, former First Physical Theatre Company and FATC company member, has choreographed Shadows, a dark but playful exploration of shadows and light: "Like two lovers in paradoxical embrace and conflict. From Jung's shadows of the mind ... illuminated by our insight ... to the playful notions of chasing one's shadow, or perhaps, living in another's shadow, unaware of the pall our own shadow throws?" he says.

"No clear narrative is evident, part of the process was for the performers to create a 'stripped down' performance, which tries not to overstate. Rather, the audience is challenged to arrive at their own conclusions. I wanted to introduce the FATC dancers to some new ideas and modes of performance. For the audience, the overall tone will be playful, and sometimes disorienting, playing with scale, perception, illusion and disappearance."

* Dansbytes is on at the Con Cowan Theatre, UJ Bunting Campus from October 25-27. www.forgottenangle.co.za