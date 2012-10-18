Art that’s not only here for the beer

JOBURG’s Everard Read Gallery should be serving beer for artist Zwelethu Mthethwa’s present exhibition, Altered Spaces. Having a yeasty tipple always goes down well on a hot day, but in the cool room containing Mthethwa’s latest canvases the bitterness of beer is given an added dimension, and the aftertaste has nothing to do with hops and barley.

Tongue in cheek yet serious, Mthethwa takes an evocative dig at the presence and perfidious nature of beer, in particular how it is advertised in poor communities. Mixing colour and cunning, his work is playful and pleasing to the eye, filled with warm tones and rural rootedness.

Mthethwa has made a name for himself, locally and abroad, for his vivid vignettes of people going about their everyday business. With a strong photographic sensibility, his art has always had a certain kind of innocent, candour-captured snapshot appeal — ordinary pictures of people in an unassuming place, somewhere.

However, and this is where he excels, there is always something elusive in his work. It is in the overall mood of his art; a disquieting presence that settles in the more the vitality of his pieces seduces you. Almost every canvas features a scene with a big billboard looming over it. They shout "boys" and "braais", advertise "sunny skies" while dark clouds gather — and one (Secret Treasures, above) avows its product is "clearly superior". It doesn’t matter, of course, that these billboards with their implied, aspirational promises sit in communities burdened by poverty and attendant socioeconomic issues. They don’t matter at all. That’s the point of Altered Spaces, of inhabiting spaces with real issues overshadowed by some sort of beer dream — satisfaction guaranteed. And the show’s gender-based significance should not be overlooked. In one of the most striking pieces — Who is he, Where is he — a mother and child look at a street scene running past a billboard proclaiming its beer to be "The champion taste". Consider how sport and alcohol consumption dovetails and you get a broader picture of the insidiousness of beer advertising in certain settings.

Ironically, it is a large Beezy Bailey canvas, Clown Spin, that greets you on the way to Altered Spaces. Containing a quizzical figure on its side, it gives you an idea of Mthethwa’s nuanced nous: not so much turning beer culture on its head as cocking a sideways snook at it.

• Altered Spaces runs until November 3, (011) 788-4805 www.everard-read.co.za