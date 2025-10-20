‘Slow medicine’ is a family affair
The Hoogland Health Hydro offers sincere care rather than quick fixes
20 October 2025 - 05:00
People come from all over the world to seek relaxation and healing at a modest health hydro in the Skurweberg near Centurion. While sitting in the dining room at Hoogland Health Hydro, with its plain wooden décor, I met visitors not just from nearby Johannesburg and Pretoria but also from other African countries, Europe and the US.
In the dining room, you can sit in a group or solitary splendour, and sometimes another guest will ask to join you...
