Between white sands and the deep blue sea
The Draaihoek Lodge near Elands Bay is the ideal place to kick back, relax and read, or do some birdwatching, game viewing and hiking
There are destinations where camping is the only form of accommodation on offer. Though this is not the case at the Draaihoek Lodge and Restaurant near Elands Bay, their one-party-at-a-time coastal campsite affords such splendid isolation it’s worth roughing it for a bit.
Access to fresh drinking water has always been a challenge on the West Coast, particularly north of Velddrif. Even when boreholes are sunk, the water is brackish or loaded with unpalatable minerals. It’s one of the reasons early shipwrecked sailors on this coast often succumbed to thirst and why European colonists stuck close to any rivers they found on their exploratory journeys north while looking for the fabled riches of Vigiti Magna. ..
