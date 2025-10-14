BIG READ: Massacre and memory
Mass killing not only destroys flesh, but also annihilates the memory of the existence of those erased
14 October 2025 - 05:00
When we contemplate the abyss of the deliberate obliteration of individuals and entire peoples, sacrificed to political expediency, we know in the marrow of our bones that massacre is employed not merely to destroy flesh, but to annihilate memory of the existence of those erased.
On the second anniversary of the horrific bloodletting led by Hamas that provoked the reflexive near-extinction of the Gaza Strip, in what SA claimed last year and which the UN’s commission of inquiry has now accepted as a Gazan genocide, the question is beginning to arise of what memory of Gaza will remain — and in what form?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.