MICHAEL FRIDJHON: What a difference 25 years make for wine drinkers
First Cape wine priced ‘ambitiously’ above R100 a bottle was launched at the turn of the century
In the world of wine, 25 years is little more than the blink of an eye. If you’re a producer planning to revise the mix of varieties in your range, this is the time frame required to study the market, test out the possible trends, implement the changes, and then obtain a clear result that confirms the wisdom (or otherwise) of your decision.
The same elapse of time, seen from a consumer perspective, is almost an eternity. If you think back to the turn of this century, it’s unlikely you could correctly remember what you liked drinking and how much the best wines cost. Chenin blanc, which in 1995 represented almost 29% of total plantings, had already declined to 21%. Shiraz, which in 1995 was a mere 1% of our vineyards, had climbed to 5%. The first Cape wine priced to sell at more than R100 a bottle was launched then; we all called R100 “ambitious”...
