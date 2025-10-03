Welcome to our latest edition of Healthy Times — a deep dive into the ever-evolving world of supplements. Whether you’re someone who swears by their daily vitamins or someone who’s more sceptical, this issue is packed with insights that will help you rethink your approach to wellbeing.
In recent years, the wellness industry has boomed, and supplements have taken centre stage. However, with shelves stacked high and new products constantly emerging, it’s hard to know what’s worth the hype. Are we benefiting from those pills and powders, or are we simply riding a trend?
We explore this and much more in our articles this month. From understanding the science of gut health and its profound link to brain function to uncovering the specific nutritional needs of women, we’re covering it all. We also delve into the world of performance supplements for athletes — are they a game-changer or just another marketing gimmick?
Our goal is to help you make smarter, better-informed decisions about your health. After all, wellness isn’t just about taking supplements; it’s about understanding what your body truly needs to thrive.
So, grab a cup of tea (or your favourite green juice) and dive in. We hope this issue leaves you empowered to take your wellness journey into your own hands.
FREE TO READ | Decoding the supplements craze
Are we benefiting from these pills and powders, or are we simply riding a trend?
