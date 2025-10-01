MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Wines that live fast and die young
Vinification strategies and warmer harvest conditions mean wines go to bottle in a much softer condition
For two millennia the Bible enjoined the faithful to drink mature wine (“No man also having drunk old wine straightway desireth new”), though it’s not clear why.
Before the era of bottles and cork closures (until about 400 years ago), wine was stored in casks (and other significantly less hygienic containers) to be decanted for service as required. There was nothing to slow its progress from fermented fruit juice to vinegar (and plenty to contaminate it along the way). Those who cared about flavour rather than alcohol often preferred the rough and ready. Older wines might more easily deliver terminal infirmity than evolution...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.