BIG READ: Raskolnikovism: the new moral mirage
The appearance of morality has become more important than its practice
There’s a quiet but dangerous philosophy spreading through modern society. It has no manifesto, no clear origin and no stated leader, yet its influence is unmistakable. We can see it in our politics, in our corporate boardrooms, on our timelines, in our schools and across our TV screens. Let’s call it Raskolnikovism, after Dostoevsky’s tortured antihero, Raskolnikov: the young man who murdered a secondhand goods dealer and convinced himself it was for the greater good; a necessary evil and principled crime.
Raskolnikov believed that some people (“extraordinary” individuals) have the right to transgress moral law if their goal is noble enough. If the end is progress, or justice or benefit for the greater good, the means, however violent or cruel, can be justified. Sounds extreme? Perhaps. But let’s look closer. Take a look at society today and you will see it is increasingly governed by this logic. We cancel in the name of justice, we exploit in the name of innovation and we ...
