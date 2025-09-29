What’s your poison?
It is time for mandatory labels, public awareness and corporate accountability around alcohol
I was once a vociferous supporter of alcohol, both in my personal and professional capacity as a food and lifestyle influencer. My days revolved around fabulous media launches and even more fabulous complimentary welcome drinks. If my life was a blur, it was because I was drinking morning, noon and night — though obviously never if I was driving. It was all an intoxicating illusion, until my doctor said: you have cancer.
My life crashed. Literally. In fairness, alcohol didn’t give me cancer, but it reminded me that “hindsight explains the injury that foresight could have prevented”. In retrospect, we are all passive accomplices to our vices even when we know they do us more harm than good, and nobody warns you that “everything in moderation” can become the lie that kills you...
