Devlin Brown at the water cooler: The secret of seeing an exercise routine through
Sticking to a personalised training and eating programme leads to fat loss and muscle gain
22 September 2025 - 05:00
Please, I beg of you to share the secret of sticking to an exercise regimen! Here we are again: spring has sprung, yet I am out of shape and I started the year with the best intentions. I tried, but life got in the way and this is tough. How do you manage it?
There are a few hard truths we all need to navigate: life does not follow any script, despite our best intentions, and time flies faster than a Safair 737-400 hitching a ride on a jet stream between the fairest Cape and the big, poorly governed, inland smog...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.