BIG READ: Mind your head
The rugby concussion discussion is taking place at the intersection of medicine, law, governance and culture
Rugby has long been seen as the ultimate test of toughness, a sport in which grown men collide with full force, where courage is displayed in every tackle, and where pain is simply shrugged off as “just a knock”. Yet, the landscape of rugby is changing and what was once dismissed as “just a knock” has now become rugby’s deepest existential crisis. The concussion discussion is happening, and it is taking place at the intersection of medicine, law, governance and culture. Former players are suing, scientists are searching for answers, governing bodies are changing the rule book, and parents and fans are asking whether rugby, in its current form, is sustainable.
So, how did we get here? In 2023 evidence with a lawsuit started to emerge, attempting to correlate a group of rugby players’ concussion history and early onset dementia (among other cognitive dysfunctions). The lawsuit, involving former World Cup winners’ Steve Thompson, Mark Regan and 295 other former players, took ...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.