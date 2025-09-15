Cuba’s LGBTQ+ community comes out of the shadows

Havana — Victoria Escribano, a young Cuban trans woman, has for years delayed opening a bank account because she wants her name and the gender listed on her legal documents to match her chosen gender identity.
Now after Cuban legislators passed a law in July allowing trans people to change their gender identity on their IDs more easily, Escribano is encouraged to take that step.
“For people like me, having a legal basis that protects us, either when doing some paperwork or just stepping into a place, it’s a pretty big advance,” said Escribano, 21, who works selling handicrafts.
Specifically, the law will permit adult trans people in Cuba to change their legal gender identity, allowing them to have their chosen gender of male or female on birth certificates, government-issued ID cards and other legal documents without having to show proof of gender-affirming surgery, obtain a court order or show they have no criminal record.
The bill, which is expected to come into effect by mid-2026, marks a major step towards legal recognition of the LGBTQ+ community on the Caribbean island.
Justice minister Oscar Silvera Martínez said on social media that the law allows “the country to have a modern civil registry”.
Ever Luis Valdespino, who works as an orchestra production assistant, said he hopes the new law eliminates bureaucratic hurdles that have made the legal process difficult, if not impossible.
“It’s what I’ve always wanted,” said Valdespino. “It’s really embarrassing to have to show your ID card and be frowned upon just because your name and gender marker don’t match your body,” he said.
Pinkwashing
The new law follows other legal gains for Cuba’s LGBTQ+ community in the last several years.
In 2022, nearly 70% of Cubans approved gay marriage and adoption in a public referendum, allowing same-sex marriage and civil unions and allowing same-sex couples to adopt children.
“On paper, the legislation adds to a growing body of formal recognition of LGBTQ+ rights in Cuba, alongside same-sex marriage and adoption rights,” said Cristian Gonzalez, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch’s LGBTQ+ rights programme.
Yet such legal changes, he said, can be seen as a form of so-called pinkwashing, where superficial efforts mask a lack of actual change or improvement.
In Cuba, no independent press is allowed, political opposition is illegal and it has been a Communist-run state since after the 1959 revolution.
“Without guarantees of free expression and association, these advances risk functioning as a form of pinkwashing, signalling progress while systemic violations of socioeconomic, civil, and political rights continue,” Gonzalez said.
Once the law is implemented, the National Center for Sexual Education (Cenesex), part of the government’s public health ministry, will be involved.
Interested trans people will undergo a type of assessment carried out by Cenesex’s multidisciplinary group that will include a psychiatrist, an endocrinologist and others.
The Cenesex group will issue a ruling that will become part of a file the civil registry office will use actually to change the identity documents.
But ensuring the new law is put into actual practice, especially for trans people living outside the capital Havana and in rural areas, is likely to be an issue.
“Cenesex is still a kind of centralised structure that isn’t present in all parts of Cuba,” said Verde Gil, the co-ordinator at Transmasculines of Cuba Group, a LGBTQ+ rights group. “That creates a limitation for those who don’t live in Havana.”
Bureaucratic complications and some officials claiming ignorance of LGBTQ+ rights already pose obstacles for Cuban trans people trying to access state health care and counselling services as well as hormones for gender affirmation processes, according to activists.
For Escribano, the challenge for Cuba’s trans community extends beyond legal gains to changing social norms and attitudes.
“There may be many laws. But as long as our society doesn’t learn to respect us, we will continue to fight for inclusion,” she said.
Cuba’s LGBTQ+ community comes out of the shadows
Law permits adult trans people to have their chosen gender of male or female on birth certificates
Havana — Victoria Escribano, a young Cuban trans woman, has for years delayed opening a bank account because she wants her name and the gender listed on her legal documents to match her chosen gender identity.
Now after Cuban legislators passed a law in July allowing trans people to change their gender identity on their IDs more easily, Escribano is encouraged to take that step.
“For people like me, having a legal basis that protects us, either when doing some paperwork or just stepping into a place, it’s a pretty big advance,” said Escribano, 21, who works selling handicrafts.
Specifically, the law will permit adult trans people in Cuba to change their legal gender identity, allowing them to have their chosen gender of male or female on birth certificates, government-issued ID cards and other legal documents without having to show proof of gender-affirming surgery, obtain a court order or show they have no criminal record.
The bill, which is expected to come into effect by mid-2026, marks a major step towards legal recognition of the LGBTQ+ community on the Caribbean island.
Justice minister Oscar Silvera Martínez said on social media that the law allows “the country to have a modern civil registry”.
Ever Luis Valdespino, who works as an orchestra production assistant, said he hopes the new law eliminates bureaucratic hurdles that have made the legal process difficult, if not impossible.
“It’s what I’ve always wanted,” said Valdespino. “It’s really embarrassing to have to show your ID card and be frowned upon just because your name and gender marker don’t match your body,” he said.
Pinkwashing
The new law follows other legal gains for Cuba’s LGBTQ+ community in the last several years.
In 2022, nearly 70% of Cubans approved gay marriage and adoption in a public referendum, allowing same-sex marriage and civil unions and allowing same-sex couples to adopt children.
“On paper, the legislation adds to a growing body of formal recognition of LGBTQ+ rights in Cuba, alongside same-sex marriage and adoption rights,” said Cristian Gonzalez, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch’s LGBTQ+ rights programme.
Yet such legal changes, he said, can be seen as a form of so-called pinkwashing, where superficial efforts mask a lack of actual change or improvement.
In Cuba, no independent press is allowed, political opposition is illegal and it has been a Communist-run state since after the 1959 revolution.
“Without guarantees of free expression and association, these advances risk functioning as a form of pinkwashing, signalling progress while systemic violations of socioeconomic, civil, and political rights continue,” Gonzalez said.
Once the law is implemented, the National Center for Sexual Education (Cenesex), part of the government’s public health ministry, will be involved.
Interested trans people will undergo a type of assessment carried out by Cenesex’s multidisciplinary group that will include a psychiatrist, an endocrinologist and others.
The Cenesex group will issue a ruling that will become part of a file the civil registry office will use actually to change the identity documents.
But ensuring the new law is put into actual practice, especially for trans people living outside the capital Havana and in rural areas, is likely to be an issue.
“Cenesex is still a kind of centralised structure that isn’t present in all parts of Cuba,” said Verde Gil, the co-ordinator at Transmasculines of Cuba Group, a LGBTQ+ rights group. “That creates a limitation for those who don’t live in Havana.”
Bureaucratic complications and some officials claiming ignorance of LGBTQ+ rights already pose obstacles for Cuban trans people trying to access state health care and counselling services as well as hormones for gender affirmation processes, according to activists.
For Escribano, the challenge for Cuba’s trans community extends beyond legal gains to changing social norms and attitudes.
“There may be many laws. But as long as our society doesn’t learn to respect us, we will continue to fight for inclusion,” she said.
Thomson Reuters Foundation
EFF slams ‘serial transgressor’ Motshekga in written call for punitive action
Rights group sues Eswatini government over Trump deportees deal
MTN shakes up board with Ferdi Moolman to take CEO role at SA unit
BIG READ: When the worlds of the living and dead converge
Swalimo furious as US deports violent criminals to Eswatini
Trump administration may add 25 more African countries to travel ban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LGBTQ+ creators brace for changes to Meta’s community standards
Ghanaian supreme court rejects legal challenges to anti-LGBT bill
Revival on Queen Vic Street
CHRIS ROPER: Putin’s sickening sycophants
Power of the R250bn ‘pink rand’ economic force revealed
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.