MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Guild wines to pursue and those to avoid
This year’s auction may be the least ebullient in many years as economy is not conducive to frivolous shopping
10 September 2025 - 05:00
This year’s auction of the wines of the Cape Winemakers’ Guild will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West. It may be the least ebullient in many years.
For a start, the economy is hardly conducive to frivolous shopping. Wine sales almost everywhere are down, and the domestic market reflects this contraction. Even the high-end trade is looking brittle: when the mood in the country is gloomy, no-one really thinks of filling the gaps in the cellar...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.