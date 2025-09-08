Mauritius: Africa’s fastest-growing millionaire hub

Mauritius has ranked sixth in the list of Africa’s Wealthiest Countries, according to Henley & Partners’ 2025 Africa Wealth Report.

This report highlights Mauritius as the continent’s fastest-growing millionaire hotspot, now home to over 4,800 USD millionaires. A combination of a strong Permanent Residency scheme and a strong growth in infrastructure has seen a surge of 105% in high-net-worth individuals, driven by migration, political stability, and investor-friendly policies.

Luxury lifestyle estates are part of the attraction to Mauritius, as high-net-worth individuals look for an international community to integrate into, as well as requiring a secure investment in property. Against this backdrop, Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate stands out as a flagship destination for property buyers, with prices ranging from $600,000 (about R10.7m) to $5m (about R89m).

Located on the north coast of Mauritius, between the cosmopolitan village of Grand Baie and the beautiful Mont Choisy Beach, the estate has become the most sought-after address on the island.