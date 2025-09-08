Life

Mauritius: Africa’s fastest-growing millionaire hub

Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate is the top choice for SA buyers seeking property with lifestyle and investment appeal, says Pam Golding Mauritius

08 September 2025 - 08:33
La Réserve within the Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate offers a choice of beautifully designed apartments, penthouses, and Fairway and Lagoon (pictured) Villas. Pictured: Pam Golding Mauritius
Mauritius has ranked sixth in the list of Africa’s Wealthiest Countries, according to Henley & Partners’ 2025 Africa Wealth Report.

This report highlights Mauritius as the continent’s fastest-growing millionaire hotspot, now home to over 4,800 USD millionaires. A combination of a strong Permanent Residency scheme and a strong growth in infrastructure has seen a surge of 105% in high-net-worth individuals, driven by migration, political stability, and investor-friendly policies.

Luxury lifestyle estates are part of the attraction to Mauritius, as high-net-worth individuals look for an international community to integrate into, as well as requiring a secure investment in property. Against this backdrop, Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate stands out as a flagship destination for property buyers, with prices ranging from $600,000 (about R10.7m) to $5m (about R89m). 

Located on the north coast of Mauritius, between the cosmopolitan village of Grand Baie and the beautiful Mont Choisy Beach, the estate has become the most sought-after address on the island.

Located on the northern coast of Mauritius, Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate offers easy access to Grand Baie. Picture: Pam Golding Mauritius
Conceived in 2014, Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate was built around a vision of combining leisure, wellness, and the convenience of living in a vibrant coastal town. The golf course, clubhouse and leisure centre, plus the Mont Choisy Mall, were delivered in 2018.

A year later, the developer launched the next phase of the estate with the introduction of La Réserve featuring 230 residences including apartments, penthouses, and Fairway and Lagoon Villas.

Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate has now released the final phase of apartments at La Réserve. Designed by UK-based architects WATG, these residences offer contemporary urban living within a seaside setting. Two-bedroom units are priced from $650,000 (about R11.6m).

One of La Réserve’s spectacular penthouses. Picture: Pam Golding Mauritius
The development continues to expand with the introduction the Mont Choisy Pathway, which will link residents to the estate’s commercial boulevard, all the facilities and the beach, and is expected to be completed by year-end.

In the medium term, the estate is also part of the Smart City programme, designed to add more lifestyle facilities, commercial and business zones within one master-planned precinct.

On the commercial front, the Mont Choisy Mall is fully operational, offering retail, international dining options, coffee shops, and a fresh produce market. Healthcare services are anchored by the C-Care clinic. Additionally the construction of The Signature, the first iconic building on Le Boulevard de Mont Choisy, is underway.

Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate boasts an 18-hole championship golf course. Picture: Pam Golding Mauritius
Pam Golding Mauritius, the leading agency responsible for both sales and rentals on the Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate, says South Africans have embraced the development because it offers lifestyle and investment appeal in equal measure. The combination of seamless indoor-outdoor living, security, and residency incentives has added to its popularity.

With its blend of golf, beach, retail, and medical facilities, the Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate is reshaping the Grand Baie region and reinforcing Mauritius’s position as a destination of choice for South African investors and international high-net-worth individuals seeking both second homes and relocation opportunities.

Pam Golding Mauritius’s property experts will be in SA from September 29 to discuss real estate opportunities within the Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate.

To arrange a meeting, email projects@pamgolding.mu or call Jonathan Tagg on +230 5498 3842 or Mridula Sembhoo on +230 5728 8200. 

This article was sponsored by Pam Golding International.

