Breathe easier: seven ways to help take the sniffles out of allergy season

After a long winter, spring has arrived and warmer weather is on the horizon. Braais, swimming parties, outside living and activities are some of the things to look forward to, however for those who suffer from summer allergies, now’s the time stock up on allergy relief items.

“Up to 30% of the population are dreading the sneezing, scratchy eyes and runny nose that come with the high pollen count in summer,” says Catherine Oluwadare, brand manager for decongestant Karvol. “However, with proper preparation and proactive measures, you can significantly reduce the impact of allergens on your daily life.”

It has been reported that due to the increase in the Earth’s temperature, pollen seasons and allergy-causing seasons are starting earlier and lasting longer. The warming of the Earth is now able to stimulate the growth of and sustain pollen producing plants for longer which allows for a higher pollen count than usual.

Karvol helps reduce congestion when your allergies are making it hard to breathe. The basic ingredients in Karvol, which includes aromatic oils like eucalyptus, camphor, thymol, lavender and menthol. When released, these actively work together and can help with the symptoms of congestion, providing easy breathing and a clear head.

“When it comes to managing your allergies, especially those who also suffer from asthma, it is important to monitor your symptoms and not to ignore them,” says Oluwadare. The Allergy Foundation of SA says should these symptoms be left untreated, they could potentially turn into bigger problems such as ear infections, bronchitis and pneumonia, which can make pre-existing conditions such as asthma worse.

Karvol suggests seven ways to prepare for the allergy season:

1. Have an allergy kit ready

This kit will come in handy for those times when your symptoms start flaring up. It can include:

Karvol’s decongestant products, which can be used throughout allergy season. The range includes a room spray, an adult chest rub, and inhalation capsules.

Tissues for your watering eyes and runny nose as well as to cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing.

Eyedrops to help ease the inflammation in your eyes and reduce itching and scratching. Eyedrops with antihistamine will help your eyes before you go outside.

If you do suffer with asthma, make sure you have an extra inhaler available to help relax your muscles around your airway when suffering with asthma triggered by allergies.

Moisturisers and creams for when your skin becomes itchy and red due to dry skin caused by allergies.

2. Check the pollen count in your area

A daily check on the website The Real Pollen Count will allow you to see which irritants are high that day and therefore allow you to make an informed decision about how to protect yourself.

3. Clean your home regularly

Regular cleaning will get rid of excess dust and pollen that enters your home via open windows, shoes and clothing. It’s a good idea to keep your windows closed, clean your air conditioner filter, and wash bedding and curtains regularly.

4. Drink plenty of water

This will help thin mucus and ease congestion, as well as support overall respiratory health during allergy season.

5. Shower after spending time outdoors

When returning home from being outside, it is a good idea to shower to remove pollen from skin and hair.

6. Garden-smart

Plant low-allergen plants in your garden such as tulips and irises and avoid high-pollen plants like ragweed and sunflowers. When gardening be sure to wear a mask and gloves to reduce direct contact with any allergens.

7. Check in with medical experts

If you have made changes in your life and you are still not feeling any relief, be sure to consult your doctor or an allergist to recommend certain treatments to ease your symptoms.

With proper preparation and a proactive approach, allergy season doesn’t have to be a time of discomfort and frustration. By preparing and actively protecting yourself you can significantly reduce your exposure to allergens, alleviate symptoms, and make the most of the warmer months ahead.

This article was sponsored by Karvol.