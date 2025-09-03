MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Cinsaut back in favour with winemakers
Lukas van Loggerenberg has emerged as a master of the craft, capturing the essence of the cultivar
Half a century ago red wine grapes comprised only about 20% of SA’s crop. The most important variety — by area as well as by volume — was cinsaut. It accounted for 12.5% of all the Cape’s vineyards. To give this some context, cinsaut plantings occupied five times the space dedicated to cabernet. Since much higher yields can be taken off cinsaut vines, it’s safe to estimate that 10 times more cinsaut than cabernet was consumed in any given year.
At the time, you would have had to look long and hard to find any bottles actually labelled “cinsaut”. Some juice was sold as “dry red” but most was blended (mainly with pinotage, but also with shiraz, of which there was a little at the time) and marketed as cabernet. It was only in 1973 that the wine of origin regulations imposed for the first time an element of integrity to wine packaging. So ubiquitous was this deception that in the first few years after the legislation was introduced, a wine containing only 30% cabernet sauvignon c...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.