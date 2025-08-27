It’s said moving is the most traumatic experience after the death of a spouse and divorce. If I didn’t get out the house soon one, or both, of these supposedly more stressful occurrences were likely to occur soon. I took off to survey my new surrounds before either happened.
I decide to explore Velddrif and Laaiplek (two individual settlements of yore, now virtually merged into one) just 30km away from our new home in Britannia Bay. I’ve ridden and driven through both towns often, but I’ve stopped there only for fish and chips and continued onward. This time I’m holing up for two nights at the Laaiplek Hotel on the Berg River, between the fish factory and the wharf that gave the settlement its name. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.