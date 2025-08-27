MICHAEL FRIDJHON: A wine by any other name
There has been a discernible shift to real names, together with a focus on varieties
27 August 2025 - 05:00
At the beginning of the democratic era SA wine was aspirationally “New World”.
Most of the fashionable producers favoured labelling their wines with varietal names. Their cultivars of choice were the “international” ones, the chardonnays, merlots, sauvignons and cabernets for which there was a ready market in Europe. Thirty years ago few if any made an effort to add chenin blanc to that platform, while cinsaut, long the backbone of the Cape’s red blends, was utterly invisible...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.