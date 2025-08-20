Honouring Dulcie September’s immense sacrifice to global anti-apartheid movements

Dulcie September addresses a crowd at an international women's conference in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1985. Picture: ZELDA HOLTZMAN
This women’s month brings renewed focus on the question: who killed Dulcie September, a moment to rehash the Justice for Dulcie campaign in solidarity with her family and the people of SA. September would have turned 90 this month, invoking special tribute and solemn homage.
Civil society networks plan to use this opportunity to celebrate her legacy, rethink her memory to reframe the memorialisation of September by progressive narrative and honour her as the ultimate sacrifice. September presents us with important lessons for intergenerational learning as the first high-ranking ANC leader and woman to be assassinated in Europe.
This article seeks to reminisce on the questions: why did the apartheid state fear September? Did she deserve to die such a brutal death at the hands of professional hitmen? And what will it take for the perpetrators to be brought to book?
Dulcie Evonne September was born on August 20 1935 in Maitland, she attended Athlone High, passed her standard 8 (grade 10) exams at the end of 1952 and completed her teacher’s diploma at the Wesley Training School in Salt River, Cape Town, in 1955. She taught at City Mission School in Maitland before being placed at Bridgetown East Primary School in Athlone in 1956.
On March 29 1988 September was assassinated in Paris — five shots to the head with a silenced .22 calibre gun as she was unlocking her fourth floor office door — as the ANC’s chief representative in France, Switzerland and Luxembourg, she was 52 when she was killed. September spent more than half of her adult life in the active struggle for SA’s liberation.
A mural of Dulcie September at the Dulcie September Civic Centre in Athlone, Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED
As SA celebrates women’s month, society should take a moment to mourn and reflect on the life, legacy and ideals of September. In 1956, when the Women’s March to the Union Buildings took place, September was 22 and starting to cut her teeth as a radical activist. In 1957 she became a member of the Cape Peninsula Students’ Union (CPSU), an affiliate of the Unity Movement (UM), from which she began to politically and intellectually evolve into radical circles of African People’s Democratic Union of Southern Africa (APDUSA). After joining the CPSU she met Neville Alexander, Marcus Solomon, Dr Kenneth Abrahams and Fikile Bam.
She was recruited by Elizabeth van der Heyden to be the postbox (to receive materials for the organisation) for the Yu Chi Chan Club (YCCC), which was banned in 1962, and was later a leading member of the National Liberation Front (NLF), founded in 1963. She was arrested when she was 28.
Roots in Cape Town’s grassroots liberation movements
In July of 1963 the apartheid police raided September’s house due to her association with NLF cells, but she was able to hide all evidence linking her to the NLF. She was arrested based on evidence uncovered during a raid on Alexander’s house. September left SA in 1969 after spending five years in Barberton prison on a charge of conspiracy to commit sabotage. She was released on a five-year banning order prohibiting her from teaching.
In 1973 she left SA with the intent to continue her education abroad, after having confirmed a place at Madeley College of Education in London. She left by exit permit, which meant she could not return to apartheid SA. In London she joined the ranks of the ANC and SACP, and by 1980 was working full time for the ANC in Lusaka. She moved to Paris in 1983 to take on the chief representative role.
Central to the cold case of September’s murder is French arms trader Thomson-CSF, now called Thales, which is a co-accused in 1999 arms deal corruption trial with former president Jacob Zuma. On June 3 2016, the Pietermaritzburg high court dismissed Thales and Zuma’s acquittal application. Testimony by Ajay Sooklal, a lawyer who used to be on the Thomson-CSF payroll, implicates Zuma in having unofficial meetings at Élysée Palace in Paris with former French presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy about dropping the investigations into Thales-related arms deal corruption.
It is speculated that September was on the verge of publishing a report that would have exposed the actors involved in the illicit arms deals between SA and France. Evelyn Groenink plausibly suggests the involvement of the French secret service in September’s murder in her book, Incorruptible. September’s phone was tapped, she reported that she heard a call answered with the greeting “Thomas and cie” (arms trader Thomson-CSF). Her superiors and peers in the ANC at the time brushed off her communications, saying she was being followed and monitored.
Dulcie September. Picture: SUPPLIED
Contribution to a culture of liberation as a struggle heroine
Her investigative and mass organising skills made her a target of the apartheid regime and Europe’s arms dealers. Each day she spent uncovering the trail of sanction-busting by French arms dealers she became more of a threat to the powers that be. France had been the main arms supplier to apartheid SA from 1964 after the UK decided to implement the voluntary UN embargo on arms trade with SA.
Paris had experienced targeted assassinations involving Mossad operatives and special death squads since the 1960s: Mehdi Ben Barka in 1965 (Moroccan nationalist), Mahmoud Hamshari in 1972 (chief representative of the Palestine Liberation Organisation in France), Mohamed Boudia in 1973 (Algerian member of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine) and Henri Curiel (Jewish Egyptian communist leader). At present there is no evidence of Mossad involvement in the September’s assassination, but the arms trade between Israel and SA during apartheid does not erase the possibility of Israeli intelligence involvement in her murder.
The French and SA governments are unwilling to assist the family and the public in re-opening the case, so the parties involved in her murder can be uncovered and prosecuted. The work by cultural heritage practitioners and activists to preserve her legacy also strengthens her family’s campaign demanding that French authorities allow for the judicial pursuit of justice.
September was a tireless organiser and her role and capacities abroad in the anti-apartheid movement and ANC administration cannot be overstated.
Investigations into her death in 2025 continue to flag suspicious connections between SA and French arms manufacturers under the apartheid regime. It is believed that September was on the trail of a secret Armscor office stationed at the SA embassy in Paris. If the French state and French corporations were complicit in arms deals with SA during apartheid, it meant that France was undermining the arms embargo the UN placed on SA — voluntary in 1963 and mandatory in 1977.
September’s heritage as a martyr
In her final letter to Edna George, her best friend based in SA, in December 1987, September wrote that her life was on the line and that “the enemy is within”, this text is recalled by September’s nephew Michael Arendse.
The book Apartheid Guns and Money: A tale of profit by Hennie Van Vuuren outlines an interview with apartheid’s head of stratcom, Col Vic McPherson, in which he states: “You must understand that the French wanted to sell weapons, it meant billions of dollars for the French arms industry, but it was a state secret, and if this woman wants to expose this, it is better that she disappears. They could have used an SA connection to do the dirty work. They would also cover up the investigation. The guy who killed her has disappeared, nobody knows who that guy is, and they will never know.”
Almost 40% of the files of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) investigation into September’s assassination remains closed to the public, including her family, according to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, which has been assisting the family in a friends of the court role regarding court actions in France. The quest to uncover the decisionmakers behind the hired gun is ongoing.
Dulcie September. Picture: SUPPLIED
When the French court of appeal rejected the family’s application to reopen the case on June 10 2025, the family’s lawyer, Yves Lauren, accused the French state of “gross misconduct” by sabotaging the initial investigation and said “impunity seems to have prevailed”.
In the effort to “decolonise” the narrative surrounding September’s personhood, as an individual, a sister, an SA liberation heroine and global threat to imperialist forces and to ensure her legacy is not lost in time, a coalition of grassroots practitioners and civil society platforms are hosting a screening of Enver Samuel’s film Murder in Paris in Cape Town on August 25, five days after her 90th birthday on August 20. Marcus Solomon (YCCC) will make opening remarks and Arendse will make the closing remarks.
September’s contributions to SA’s freedom struggle are invaluable and remarkable, she reminds us to reflect on the immeasurable contributions of women in the anti-apartheid movement at home and abroad.
This article is informed by research conducted by various civil society organisations, academics, authors and multimedia creatives as well as many others who have spent long hours on intellectual labour to memorialise a forgotten martyr whose legacy is seemingly erased from popular narratives about liberation heritage and its heroes and heroines.
• ‘Murder in Paris’ will be screened at Bertha House in Mowbray, Cape Town, on August 25 at 5.30pm.
Honouring Dulcie September’s immense sacrifice to global anti-apartheid movements
September’s legacy offers important lessons for intergenerational learning as the first high-ranking ANC leader and woman to be assassinated in Europe
This women’s month brings renewed focus on the question: who killed Dulcie September, a moment to rehash the Justice for Dulcie campaign in solidarity with her family and the people of SA. September would have turned 90 this month, invoking special tribute and solemn homage.
Civil society networks plan to use this opportunity to celebrate her legacy, rethink her memory to reframe the memorialisation of September by progressive narrative and honour her as the ultimate sacrifice. September presents us with important lessons for intergenerational learning as the first high-ranking ANC leader and woman to be assassinated in Europe.
This article seeks to reminisce on the questions: why did the apartheid state fear September? Did she deserve to die such a brutal death at the hands of professional hitmen? And what will it take for the perpetrators to be brought to book?
Dulcie Evonne September was born on August 20 1935 in Maitland, she attended Athlone High, passed her standard 8 (grade 10) exams at the end of 1952 and completed her teacher’s diploma at the Wesley Training School in Salt River, Cape Town, in 1955. She taught at City Mission School in Maitland before being placed at Bridgetown East Primary School in Athlone in 1956.
On March 29 1988 September was assassinated in Paris — five shots to the head with a silenced .22 calibre gun as she was unlocking her fourth floor office door — as the ANC’s chief representative in France, Switzerland and Luxembourg, she was 52 when she was killed. September spent more than half of her adult life in the active struggle for SA’s liberation.
As SA celebrates women’s month, society should take a moment to mourn and reflect on the life, legacy and ideals of September. In 1956, when the Women’s March to the Union Buildings took place, September was 22 and starting to cut her teeth as a radical activist. In 1957 she became a member of the Cape Peninsula Students’ Union (CPSU), an affiliate of the Unity Movement (UM), from which she began to politically and intellectually evolve into radical circles of African People’s Democratic Union of Southern Africa (APDUSA). After joining the CPSU she met Neville Alexander, Marcus Solomon, Dr Kenneth Abrahams and Fikile Bam.
She was recruited by Elizabeth van der Heyden to be the postbox (to receive materials for the organisation) for the Yu Chi Chan Club (YCCC), which was banned in 1962, and was later a leading member of the National Liberation Front (NLF), founded in 1963. She was arrested when she was 28.
Roots in Cape Town’s grassroots liberation movements
In July of 1963 the apartheid police raided September’s house due to her association with NLF cells, but she was able to hide all evidence linking her to the NLF. She was arrested based on evidence uncovered during a raid on Alexander’s house. September left SA in 1969 after spending five years in Barberton prison on a charge of conspiracy to commit sabotage. She was released on a five-year banning order prohibiting her from teaching.
In 1973 she left SA with the intent to continue her education abroad, after having confirmed a place at Madeley College of Education in London. She left by exit permit, which meant she could not return to apartheid SA. In London she joined the ranks of the ANC and SACP, and by 1980 was working full time for the ANC in Lusaka. She moved to Paris in 1983 to take on the chief representative role.
Central to the cold case of September’s murder is French arms trader Thomson-CSF, now called Thales, which is a co-accused in 1999 arms deal corruption trial with former president Jacob Zuma. On June 3 2016, the Pietermaritzburg high court dismissed Thales and Zuma’s acquittal application. Testimony by Ajay Sooklal, a lawyer who used to be on the Thomson-CSF payroll, implicates Zuma in having unofficial meetings at Élysée Palace in Paris with former French presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy about dropping the investigations into Thales-related arms deal corruption.
It is speculated that September was on the verge of publishing a report that would have exposed the actors involved in the illicit arms deals between SA and France. Evelyn Groenink plausibly suggests the involvement of the French secret service in September’s murder in her book, Incorruptible. September’s phone was tapped, she reported that she heard a call answered with the greeting “Thomas and cie” (arms trader Thomson-CSF). Her superiors and peers in the ANC at the time brushed off her communications, saying she was being followed and monitored.
Contribution to a culture of liberation as a struggle heroine
Her investigative and mass organising skills made her a target of the apartheid regime and Europe’s arms dealers. Each day she spent uncovering the trail of sanction-busting by French arms dealers she became more of a threat to the powers that be. France had been the main arms supplier to apartheid SA from 1964 after the UK decided to implement the voluntary UN embargo on arms trade with SA.
Paris had experienced targeted assassinations involving Mossad operatives and special death squads since the 1960s: Mehdi Ben Barka in 1965 (Moroccan nationalist), Mahmoud Hamshari in 1972 (chief representative of the Palestine Liberation Organisation in France), Mohamed Boudia in 1973 (Algerian member of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine) and Henri Curiel (Jewish Egyptian communist leader). At present there is no evidence of Mossad involvement in the September’s assassination, but the arms trade between Israel and SA during apartheid does not erase the possibility of Israeli intelligence involvement in her murder.
The French and SA governments are unwilling to assist the family and the public in re-opening the case, so the parties involved in her murder can be uncovered and prosecuted. The work by cultural heritage practitioners and activists to preserve her legacy also strengthens her family’s campaign demanding that French authorities allow for the judicial pursuit of justice.
September was a tireless organiser and her role and capacities abroad in the anti-apartheid movement and ANC administration cannot be overstated.
Investigations into her death in 2025 continue to flag suspicious connections between SA and French arms manufacturers under the apartheid regime. It is believed that September was on the trail of a secret Armscor office stationed at the SA embassy in Paris. If the French state and French corporations were complicit in arms deals with SA during apartheid, it meant that France was undermining the arms embargo the UN placed on SA — voluntary in 1963 and mandatory in 1977.
September’s heritage as a martyr
In her final letter to Edna George, her best friend based in SA, in December 1987, September wrote that her life was on the line and that “the enemy is within”, this text is recalled by September’s nephew Michael Arendse.
The book Apartheid Guns and Money: A tale of profit by Hennie Van Vuuren outlines an interview with apartheid’s head of stratcom, Col Vic McPherson, in which he states: “You must understand that the French wanted to sell weapons, it meant billions of dollars for the French arms industry, but it was a state secret, and if this woman wants to expose this, it is better that she disappears. They could have used an SA connection to do the dirty work. They would also cover up the investigation. The guy who killed her has disappeared, nobody knows who that guy is, and they will never know.”
Almost 40% of the files of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) investigation into September’s assassination remains closed to the public, including her family, according to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, which has been assisting the family in a friends of the court role regarding court actions in France. The quest to uncover the decisionmakers behind the hired gun is ongoing.
When the French court of appeal rejected the family’s application to reopen the case on June 10 2025, the family’s lawyer, Yves Lauren, accused the French state of “gross misconduct” by sabotaging the initial investigation and said “impunity seems to have prevailed”.
In the effort to “decolonise” the narrative surrounding September’s personhood, as an individual, a sister, an SA liberation heroine and global threat to imperialist forces and to ensure her legacy is not lost in time, a coalition of grassroots practitioners and civil society platforms are hosting a screening of Enver Samuel’s film Murder in Paris in Cape Town on August 25, five days after her 90th birthday on August 20. Marcus Solomon (YCCC) will make opening remarks and Arendse will make the closing remarks.
September’s contributions to SA’s freedom struggle are invaluable and remarkable, she reminds us to reflect on the immeasurable contributions of women in the anti-apartheid movement at home and abroad.
This article is informed by research conducted by various civil society organisations, academics, authors and multimedia creatives as well as many others who have spent long hours on intellectual labour to memorialise a forgotten martyr whose legacy is seemingly erased from popular narratives about liberation heritage and its heroes and heroines.
• ‘Murder in Paris’ will be screened at Bertha House in Mowbray, Cape Town, on August 25 at 5.30pm.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BENJI SHULMAN: Iran is a malignant force in Africa
Franschhoek beckons book lovers
OBITUARY: Athol Fugard — global playwright who shone a light into dark corners ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.