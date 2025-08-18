The uphill battle of female midlife entrepreneurs
The constant struggle against gendered ageism is a major challenge for ‘Queenagers’, says HSBC
They have been dubbed “Queenagers” and they are a force to contend with. This is the cohort of middle-aged women who are starting and running successful companies, and who are behind a large chunk of consumer spending. Yet these women appear in only about 10% of advertising and struggle to find investment for their businesses.
A recent study, “Fearless and Thriving: How Midlife Female Entrepreneurs are Changing the Game”, conducted in the UK by HSBC and Noon, found that middle-aged women were starting more businesses than any other demographic, peaking at the ages of 45-55. SA exhibits a similar trend, with 28% of female entrepreneurs in the 45-64 age group, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) SA Report 2023/24, conducted by the Stellenbosch Business School...
