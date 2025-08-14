FBI returns stolen page of a manuscript signed by conquistador to Mexico

A combination image shows a manuscript signed by Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes in 1527, believed to have been stolen from Mexico's national archives, November 22 2022. Picture: FBI BOSTON/REUTERS
Mexico City — The US FBI says it has returned to Mexico a stolen manuscript dating back five centuries to the Spanish conquest and signed by its military commander, Hernán Cortés.
Special agent Jessica Dittmer, a member of the FBI’s art crime team in New York, said the document contained a detailed accounting of the logistics related to Cortés’ journey to what became New Spain — a territory that stretched from Central America to modern-day Washington state.
“This is an original manuscript page that was actually signed by Hernán Cortés,” she said in a statement. “Pieces like this are considered protected cultural property and represent valuable moments in Mexico’s history.”
Cortés landed in Mexico with a small army in 1519, when he formed alliances with local groups that opposed the Aztec empire, which helped him capture the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlan — modern-day Mexico City — just two years later.
The document is dated February 20 1527, just days before one of Cortés’ top lieutenants was appointed co-governor of the conquered territory. It was a key year for the formation of royal and religious institutions that would rule over the indigenous people of Mexico until its 1810 war of independence.
The manuscript was initially stored in Mexico’s national archives, but archivists preserving the documents on film in 1993 found that 15 pages had gone missing. Based on its wax numbering system, the FBI said the document was likely to have been stolen between 1985 and 1993.
This marks the second repatriation of a Cortés manuscript to Mexico, after a letter from April 1527 authorising the purchase of rose sugar was returned in 2023.
No-one will face prosecution in connection with the theft, Dittmer said, because investigators assessed the manuscript had changed hands several times since it disappeared.
The US antiques market is valued in the tens of billions of dollars, largely concentrated in New York auction houses.
Mexico has for decades sought the repatriation of cultural artefacts, including a delicate headdress made of iridescent quetzal feathers said to have belonged to Aztec Emperor Moctezuma II, now housed in an Austrian museum.
FBI returns stolen page of a manuscript signed by conquistador to Mexico
Reuters
