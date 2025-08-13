MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Impossible to keep cultural and marketing influences out of wine tastings
Personal preference, including aesthetic familiarity, plays a role in judging
13 August 2025 - 05:00
The idea of applying a score, like a school or university grade, to a wine (especially a very young one) has long been a subject of controversy. Nevertheless, competition judges and industry specialists have always been expected to work to some version of a standardised system (standard at least in their professional environment).
In the 1960s and 1970s there were several different scales, some with a maximum score of seven, some out of 10, and several out of 20. You had to learn to engage with all of them, a little like converting Celsius to Fahrenheit, gallons to litres, pounds to kilograms...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.