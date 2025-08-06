A family’s sacred pilgrimage to the Kruger Park
Nothing can compare to the veld’s nostril-tingling aroma of pepper and moist clay
People don’t go to the Kruger National Park to post images of canned lions, or the glamorised exterior of Victorian colonialism represented in leopard print, leather and khaki. They go because they have to. It is yearning that comes from deep within. To spend time marvelling at a corner of the earth that is as still it was in the beginning. This is woven into our DNA. For a surprising number, it is a gruelling 18-hour northeastern pilgrimage in a bakkie towing a bush lapa in a re-enactment of the Groot Trek.
We spent a week in the Kruger National Park in early July to experience the bushveld version of Garden of Eden while we still can, and to soak up the moisture from the deluge of a wet Cape winter. We went to the SANParks camp of Berg-en-Dal because we had booked late, and space in this camp was miraculously available in the July school holidays...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.