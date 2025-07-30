Unexpected friendship on the Green Mountain Trail
Go slackpacking in the Elgin Valley, with a side order of fine dining, wine tasting and companionship
I have a predilection for the epic solo journey on foot. Tracking a river, summitting a mountain, crossing unwelcoming terrain — and being rewarded, at the end of it all, with some kind of sublime moment earned through effort and even pain. We lonely traipsers imagine ourselves like the figure in Caspar David Friedrich’s Romantic painting, Wanderer above the Sea of Fog: staring out from a rocky precipice across a vast landscape, in awe of nature, but also feeling like masters of all we survey.
Solitary wanderers can, admittedly, be selfish narcissists, though often we are just troubled souls needing a bit of me time. We are enabled by plenty of literary precursors. Henry David Thoreau stomped off into the woods “to live deliberately” (implicit in this: he wanted to be alone). Laurie Lee “walked out one midsummer morning” and tramped across Spain. Cheryl Strayed hiked 1,000 miles along the Pacific Crest Trail, then wrote a book about it and was played by Reese Witherspoon in ...
