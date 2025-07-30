MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The trial-and-error process at the heart of blends
It’s like making a sauce: you can feel what is missing and what needs to be airbrushed away
Michel Bettane, France’s leading wine writer and critic, was in SA in May as one of the international judges at the Trophy Wine Show. Interviewed after he had worked his way through the Bordeaux blend class he made a number of quintessentially Gallic comments about wine fusion. Likening blending to marriage (at least in the kind of way that the French are believed to conduct the institution), he suggested that potential flavour profile conflicts between two different varieties could be ameliorated by a third component, the “mistress”.
It was a thought-provoking observation — less because of the metaphor than because it highlighted the role that sometimes small and almost invisible additions can play in changing the dynamic of the mix. Over the course of my consulting career I have assembled tens of millions of litres of wine — including blends of different tanks of the same variety, often with small additions of other cultivars or different treatments of the same cultivar, in...
