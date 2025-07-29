Lifestyle briefs: Labubu takes the world by storm

The Oceanographic Research Institute has issued easy-to-read maps of SA’s marine protected areas (MPAs) to help anglers and the public navigate the precious areas.
“Despite recent interest in our MPAs — particularly as we build up to the celebration of MPA Day — many anglers, divers, skippers and interested members of the public are still unsure of their exact locations and the permitted activities within them,” said the Oceanographic Research Institute’s Bruce Mann.
The maps of all SA’s coastal MPAs, can be accessed online for free via Google Earth and show the boundaries and zoning of each MPA using a colour-coded “traffic light” system. Red indicates no-fishing; orange pelagic game fishing (no bottom fishing); yellow are catch-and-release zones; and green are control zones that allow most recreational activities.
“We’re incredibly excited about the creation and launch of these maps in time for our annual MPA Day celebration,” said Judy Mann, executive of strategic projects at The Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation.
Star Wars museum
Fans flock to George Lucas’ latest project
Attendees arrive in costume for the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
Excited fans waved glowing Star Wars lightsabres on Sunday at the San Diego Comic-Con panel for George Lucas’ latest project, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.
Along with Lucas, the panel included director Guillermo del Toro and Doug Chiang, vice-president of Disney’s Lucasfilm, with Queen Latifah moderating at the San Diego Convention Center. Attendees shouted “Lucas! Lucas! Lucas!” and clapped their hands in anticipation of the Star Wars creator’s arrival, and gave the 81-year-old Lucas a standing ovation as he took his seat.”
“Opening in 2026, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is a first-of-its-kind institution dedicated to illustrated storytelling across time, cultures, and media,” a press release from the museum said. Reuters
Labubu
Plush dolls take the world by storm
An attendee wears a Labubu at the Pop Mart booth on the convention floor during the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
San Diego Comic-Con is the latest location where the ugly-cute dolls named Labubu have been trending, with fans carrying the plushies globally popularised by celebrities Rihanna, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, and Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink.
The wide-eyed and grinning doll was created in 2015 by Hong Kong artist and illustrator Kasing Lung. In 2019, Lung allowed them to be sold by Pop Mart, a Chinese toy company that sells collectible figurines, often in “blind boxes — sealed boxes containing a surprise item that is usually part of a themed collection.
Emily Brough, Pop Mart head of intellectual property licensing, spoke to Reuters on Thursday about Labubu fans at Comic-Con. “We love to see how fans are personalising it (Labubu) for themselves.” The dolls’ popularity did not happen overnight, but received a huge boost in 2019 after Pop Mart began selling them, and in 2024, when Blackpink’s Lisa, who is Thai, created a buying frenzy in Thailand after she promoted Labubu on social media. Pop Mart saw sales skyrocket in North America that same year, with revenue in the US in the first quarter of 2025 already surpassing the full-year US revenue from 2024, Pop Mart said. Reuters
TV
Taiwan series imagines Chinese invasion
A new Taiwanese television series that imagines the run-up to a Chinese invasion is getting rave reviews from viewers, who said the first programme featuring the sensitive topic is a wake-up call for the public facing heightened Chinese military threat.
In the show, Zero Day Attack, a Chinese war plane goes missing near Taiwan. China then sends swarms of military boats and planes for a blockade as Taiwan goes on a war footing. Panic ensues on the streets of Taipei.
At viewings in Taipei last week attendees have included the top US diplomat in Taiwan Raymond Greene, who is director of the American Institute in Taiwan, and Taiwanese tycoon Robert Tsao, a strident critic of Beijing. The series is set to premiere on August 2 in Taiwan, followed by its Japanese release on Amazon Prime Video.
The premise of Zero Day Attack is a topic that has for years been considered too sensitive for many Taiwan filmmakers and television show creators, who fear losing access to the lucrative Chinese entertainment market. More than half the show’s crew asked to remain anonymous on the crew list, and some people including a director pulled out of the production at the last minute, its showrunner Cheng Hsin Mei said. Reuters
