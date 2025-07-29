BIG READ: Streaming part of the disruption transforming sport
Streaming platforms are the new leagues, athletes the new brands and local clubs the next era of growth
For years, sport in SA was reserved for weekend escapism; a time to sit back with a fire going, family and friends nearby and let the stresses of the business week fade away. It was about entertainment; the reward for having finished a good business week, not business itself.
But things have changed considerably in the past few years, and sport has become big business, and this decade marks a significant inflection point as sport seems to be experiencing its “start-up” moment, transforming from an industry dominated by centralised federations and broadcasting monopolies into a decentralised, content-rich, culturally unique, tech-enabled, commercially disruptive ecosystem that extends across all levels and codes of sport. ..
