BIG READ: A dialogue among the hostages to crime that we are
The country needs a strong state and the eradication of poverty, not another talk shop steered by a weak kleptocracy
The national dialogue is dead in the water. President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a rare act of public aggression, killed it weeks ago when he called John Steenhuisen’s prospective boycott an act of insubordination. He was doing a Vladimir Putin on the DA — the difference being that instead of the spectre of nuclear Armageddon as instrument of blackmail, our president had to fall back on Julius Malema. It can all be summed up by a meme: Ramaphosa holding a gun to Steenhuisen’s head, with the speech bubble saying: “Your opinion or your life.”
Only one thing should happen in SA politics: #ANCmustfall. We need a strong state, for the country to raise itself up by its bootstraps and eradicate the culture of poverty in which we are mired. Instead we have one run by a kleptocratic party and nomenklatura, with a parking lot democracy faking discussion under a funeral dome, because parliament was burnt down. Like the country’s top hospital, its top municipal office building, its top continen...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.