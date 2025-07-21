Don’t touch me on my em dash, ChatGPT
The excessive use of this punctuation is a giveaway of AI use, with a lack of anecdotes, emotion and unique viewpoints
A certain linguistic snobbery comes with using unconventional punctuation. For a humanities major, it’s a moment of one-upmanship in emails with colleagues or letters to friends. Here, your language prowess is on full display, and this dazzling grasp of grammar elevates your reputation as a writer. But what happens when artificial intelligence (AI) language models adopt this punctuation too?
I’m talking about a member of the hyphen family — this long horizontal bar called the em dash. If you know it, you either love it or hate it. And now, there’s a new emotion that this divisive grammar elicits: suspicion...
