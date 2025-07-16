A peaceful and nostalgic space for diners
Cyra offers interesting and unusual dishes, and a painterly approach that makes the food delightful to look at
16 July 2025 - 05:00
The sun was setting across the Houghton Golf Course when we arrived at Cyra Restaurant, situated at The Houghton Hotel. Golden light slanted across the fairways, imbuing the light in the restaurant with a soft warmth. The gentle candlelight flickering on the table added to a peaceful atmosphere.
We were at the unveiling of chef Candice Philip’s winter tasting menu, an event graced by celebs such as Shashi Naidoo, Bohang and Shantal Moeko, Mule Sidati, Mpumi Ledwaba and culinary content creator Neo Nontso...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.