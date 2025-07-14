Why my colonoscopy was not that bad
It’s a good idea to have a doctor take a look at your intestines as vindictive, self-destructive cells tend to start to appear there in middle age
Doctors recommend that anyone reaching the age of 50 should have a colonoscopy. Vindictive, self-destructive cells tend to start to appear in our intestines around this age, so it makes sense to send a camera up there to provide the doctor with a Jonah’s eye view. But then again, doctors recommend many things that we ignore. I have managed to avoid a colonoscopy until 54, but I finally found myself on a table in my doctor’s consulting room recently, ready to face the music. In fact, most of the music had played the day before, but I am jumping the gun.
I have a historical dislike for hospitals because of childhood trauma. My reasoning was that all medical appointments had a good chance of starting the clock on the beginning of the end, so it’s tempting to put your head into the sand — clutching your crystals and your horoscopes, and crossing your fingers — and avoid doctors at all costs. And, if you end up dying, at least you won’t have had to face the disease, or endure all ...
